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Spotted Hyena Behavior: Matriarchal Dominance and the Cost of Reproduction

Animal

Popular culture often paints the hyena as a cowardly scavenger, a sidekick to the lion defined by a sinister "laugh." However, observing the spotted hyena in the African wild reveals a creature whose behavior is dictated by complex social intelligence and biological imperatives rather than a simple desire for leftovers.

Hyena
Photo: Own work by Diego Delso, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Hyena

The Mechanics of the Hunt

While the image of the scavenger persists, the spotted hyena is a formidable predator weighing between 60 and 90 kilograms. Their jaw strength allows them to crush bone and inflict lethal injuries, a physical capability that supports their role as active hunters. In many cases, up to 95% of their diet consists of fresh meat obtained through coordinated effort.

This coordination occurs within clans that can reach up to 80 individuals. By working in unison, hyenas target large prey such as zebras, buffaloes, and occasionally young elephants. This efficiency makes them the primary competitors of lions; a large clan does not merely scavenge from a pride but can actively force lions to abandon their kill.

The Hormonal Architecture of Power

The social structure of the hyena is a strict matriarchy, where females are larger, stronger, and more aggressive than males. This behavioral disparity is rooted in biology: females possess testosterone levels roughly three times higher than those of males. This hormonal profile drives the females to initiate conflicts and form the strategic coalitions necessary to maintain dominance.

Status within the clan is not determined by raw strength alone, but by a network of social bonds. While the hierarchy is female-led, a male may occasionally ascend to a high rank if he secures the support of influential females, such as his mother or sisters.

The Biological Cost of Aggression

The same high testosterone levels that grant females dominance create a perilous environment for reproduction. The anatomical structure of the female's reproductive tract makes childbirth an exceptionally dangerous event. Statistics indicate that up to 20% of females perish during their first labor, and the mortality rate for first-born cubs can reach 60%, marking one of the most traumatic reproductive processes among mammals.

Survival From the First Breath

Hyena cubs enter the world far more developed than those of most canines or felines, born with open eyes, fur, and sharp teeth. This advanced development facilitates an immediate struggle for survival within the den. Siblings of the same sex often exhibit extreme aggression toward one another to secure exclusive access to maternal milk; roughly a quarter of all juvenile deaths are caused by these conspecific conflicts.

Interestingly, this aggression is selective. Siblings of the opposite sex tend to be loyal to one another, establishing bonds that often persist into adulthood.

Adaptation and Urban Integration

The hyena's intelligence is evidenced by its ability to interpret human non-verbal cues and adapt to anthropogenic environments. In Ethiopia, for example, hyenas have integrated into the urban landscape of Addis Ababa. Approximately 1,500 individuals reside in the capital, acting as natural sanitation workers by consuming organic waste.

Despite this coexistence and their capacity for learning, experts caution that the hyena remains a wild predator. Their instincts remain intact regardless of their proximity to human settlements, meaning that any interaction requires extreme caution.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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