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Polar Bears in Greenland Contract Avian Influenza

Animal

Climate change is dissolving the biological barriers that have historically separated polar bears from avian pathogens. A study published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases confirms that polar bears on the eastern coast of Greenland have contracted highly pathogenic avian influenza. The diagnosis is based on viral traces found in blood samples collected from these animals.

Polar bear
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Polar bear

Shifts in Food Sources

The driver of this health risk is the rapid warming of the western Arctic, which is heating four times faster than the global average. As sea ice shrinks, the bears' traditional hunting grounds disappear. Forced to seek sustenance on land, they encounter food sources that carry pathogens to which they have no natural immunity.

This dietary shift exposes the animals to several new vectors of infection:

  • Predation on migratory bird colonies and the consumption of their eggs.
  • An increased intake of carrion, including infected carcasses of birds, seals, and walruses.
  • Documented hunting of reindeer on Svalbard, a behavior historically alien to the species.

Kyle Bulea of Cornell University notes that these changing habits critically raise the probability of contact with pathogens. Transmission is not limited to ingestion; the virus may also spread between bears during interactions at shared carcass sites or in areas near human settlements.

Viral Mutations and Cross-Species Risk

Specific incidents in the Arctic region have confirmed the lethality of this exposure. On Svalbard, a young polar bear died after consuming an infected walrus. Furthermore, the virus was identified in local arctic foxes. In both instances, researchers identified specific mutations in the virus. These genetic changes suggest an increased capacity for the pathogen to cross the species barrier and infect mammals more effectively.

Currently, H5N1 and H5N5 strains are circulating among wild birds in Greenland. Scientific inquiry now focuses on two critical unknowns: the potential danger these mutated strains pose to other mammalian species, and whether the influenza can begin spreading massively within the polar bear population without the continued involvement of avian carriers.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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