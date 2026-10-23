Domestic Cat Named Maurice Relocates Foster Kittens Within Home Territory

A domestic cat named Maurice has captured the attention of over 118,000 social media users by physically relocating foster kittens to specific areas of his home. In footage shared by owner Samantha Bell, Maurice is seen carrying a kitten by the scruff of its neck, transporting the smaller animal from a hallway to the living room.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cat with kittens

The observable sequence begins in the hallway-a known resting spot for Maurice-and concludes in the living room, where the cat deposits the kitten atop a decorative rug. While viewers often interpret this as a curated "guided tour" of the house, the action is a concrete display of territorial introduction. Maurice selects locations he frequents, effectively placing the newcomers in environments he has already deemed safe.

The Mechanics of Guidance

Beyond the act of carrying, Maurice's behavior includes a pattern of monitoring. Once the kittens are released and begin to explore independently, Maurice remains in close proximity, observing their movements. Bell also noted that the cat frequently looks back at her during these interactions, a gesture that suggests a connection between the animal's activity and the owner's presence, though whether this is a request for approval or a simple check for safety remains an interpretation of the owner.

Biologically, such paternal behavior is less common in the wild, where males rarely participate in the upbringing of offspring. However, in a domestic setting, the dynamic shifts. Animal behavior specialists suggest that neutered male cats often exhibit "parental" instincts toward smaller animals. This transition can be attributed to a peaceful temperament and a method of establishing a social hierarchy through care and guardianship rather than aggression.

Impact on Socialization

The interaction between Maurice and the foster kittens serves as a practical example of how an adult animal can facilitate the adaptation of new pets. When an established resident adopts a protective or instructional role, the socialization process for the newcomers typically occurs with reduced stress.

For owners introducing new animals into a home, this behavior indicates that the resident pet feels secure enough in its environment to share resources and territory. By directing the kittens to specific zones, the adult cat is not merely "playing house," but is actively integrating the newcomers into the existing domestic structure.