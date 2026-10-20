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Which Meats Are Safe for Domestic Cats

Animal

Determining which meats are safe for domestic cats often leads to confusion among pet owners, with pork and mutton frequently cited as dangerous. However, the actual risk is rarely tied to the species of the animal, but rather to the specific cut of meat and how it is prepared.

Cats eating their food
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Cats eating their food

The Role of Fat and Caloric Density

The primary concern regarding pork and mutton is their high fat content. Excessive fat intake increases overall caloric density, which, if sustained, leads to obesity-a significant risk factor for various metabolic diseases. It is important to distinguish between the animal's species and the specific part of the carcass; lean pork loin may be comparable in fat content to some types of poultry, whereas lard, smoked meats, and sausages are unsuitable for feline consumption.

While small amounts of boiled, lean meat without salt or spices generally do not harm a healthy cat, high-fat products should be excluded from the diet to prevent weight gain and associated health complications.

Liver Health and Dietary Misconceptions

There is a common belief that fatty meats directly cause liver diseases such as hepatic lipidosis. However, veterinary literature, including the Merck Veterinary Manual, suggests this link is often indirect. In cats, particularly those struggling with obesity, hepatic lipidosis is more frequently triggered by a sudden cessation of food intake or prolonged fasting rather than the consumption of fatty meats themselves.

The Risks of Raw Feeding

The professional warning against raw meat is critical and applies to all protein sources, not just pork. The primary threats are bacterial pathogens, such as Salmonella and Listeria, as well as parasites. Pork carries an additional, specific risk: the Aujeszky's disease virus. This pathogen attacks the nervous system and is typically fatal for cats.

Pet owners should be aware that standard home freezing at -18°C is not a guaranteed method for eliminating these pathogens, making thorough cooking the only reliable way to neutralize such biological threats.

Principles of a Balanced Diet

Providing a variety of meats is not the same as providing balanced nutrition. A cat's health depends on a precise ratio of proteins, calcium, taurine, vitamins, and fatty acids. Meat alone-whether from rabbit, chicken, or mutton-does not constitute a complete diet.

Other common dietary considerations include:

  • Dairy: Cow's milk is generally discouraged for adult cats. Many felines experience a decline in lactase activity-the enzyme required to break down milk sugar-which can lead to gastrointestinal distress. This loss of enzyme activity occurs on an individual basis and often begins well before the cat reaches one year of age.
  • Gradual Introduction: Any new food or protein source should be introduced slowly to monitor the animal's individual reaction.

The most significant risks in a cat's diet are not the names of the meats provided, but the quality of the ingredients, the presence of raw pathogens, and a lack of nutritional balance. For cats with pre-existing chronic conditions, any change in dietary regimen must be managed under the guidance of a veterinary professional.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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