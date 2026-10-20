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Frozen Giants' Bounty: Siberian Mammoth Remains Transform Global Ivory Markets

Animal

For centuries, the Siberian landscape functioned as the world's primary reservoir of "mammoth ivory." By the 17th century, the export of these ancient tusks had evolved into a significant revenue stream for Russia, providing a direct strategic competitor to the British monopoly on African and Asian ivory. The scale of extraction remained substantial well into the late 19th century, with annual exports ranging from 8 to 25 tons, and commercial harvesting continuing into the 1930s.

Arctic, the nature of the North
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Arctic, the nature of the North

The concentration of these remains is not the result of a single catastrophic event, but rather a reflection of the long-term stability of the mammoth steppe. For hundreds of thousands of years, this high-productivity ecosystem supported tens of thousands of giants across vast grassy plains, offering a caloric density comparable to modern African savannas. While woolly mammoth remains are found globally, from Alaska to Mexico, Siberia's specific geological and climatic history allowed for the accumulation of multiple generations of animals in one region.

The Mechanics of Preservation

The scientific value of Siberian finds lies in the state of the organic material. Paleontologists frequently recover not just skeletal structures, but soft tissues, hair, and stomach contents. This preservation is the result of two physical constraints: the constant sub-zero temperatures of the permafrost, which inhibit bacterial decay, and the anaerobic conditions of boggy soils, which isolate carcasses from scavengers and oxygen.

This environmental "safe" has shifted the status of mammoth remains from raw commodities to critical data points. Current research focuses on reconstructing ancient ecosystems and the evolutionary trajectory of large mammals. However, the accessibility of these remains is increasingly tied to the degradation of the permafrost; as frozen layers thaw or erode, they release paleontological data that was previously locked in the earth, providing a physical record of a lost biological era.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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