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Russian Researchers Install Direct Tracking Sensors in China's Momoge Reserve

Animal

The migration of the Siberian crane (white crane) from the Yakutian tundra to the wintering grounds of China is not a seamless journey, but a series of high-stakes stops. One of these critical nodes is the Momoge Nature Reserve in the Zhenlai County of Jilin Province. For the birds, Momoge is a necessary waypoint for rest and refueling before they proceed to the Poyang Lake and the Yellow River Delta. For researchers, however, this stop had historically functioned as an information blackout for Russian scientists.

Sterkh in the reserve
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lashkov17, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sterkh in the reserve

Until recently, the tracking of cranes within this specific Chinese corridor was fragmented. While the birds moved physically across borders, the data generated by Chinese transmitters remained restricted to local researchers. This disconnect created a gap in the understanding of the cranes' movement, where the Russian side lost visibility of the population once they exited the Federation's borders.

Bridging the Data Gap through Infrastructure

To resolve this, a delegation from the Lenskiye Stolby National Park-including Director Arkady Semenov, Deputy Science Director Dyulustan Dyakonov, and ornithologist Sergei Sleptsov-initiated a technical partnership with the administration of the Momoge Nature Reserve. The objective was to move beyond diplomatic memorandums toward a functional, shared monitoring infrastructure.

The shift in methodology is tangible. Rather than relying on relayed reports, Yakutian ecologists are now implementing their own tracking hardware. During the visit, sensors belonging to the Lenskiye Stolby National Park were installed on five individual birds. This allows Russian specialists to receive real-time coordinates directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries and providing an unfiltered view of the birds' transit through Jilin Province.

The Construction of a Protected Corridor

The integration of Momoge is the final piece in a larger structural effort to link protected areas along the Siberian crane's flight path. Lenskiye Stolby has already established partnerships with the Yellow River Delta and Poyang Lake reserves; additionally, Chinese scientists visited the Kytalyk reserve this past summer to study nesting sites.

The goal is to transform a series of isolated sanctuaries into a continuous chain of protected territories. By synchronizing monitoring efforts and establishing a formal agreement for operational data exchange, the two nations are attempting to treat the migration route as a single, managed ecosystem rather than a collection of national jurisdictions. This transition from declarative agreements to shared technical monitoring seeks to ensure that the physical requirements of the crane's journey are matched by a corresponding administrative framework.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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