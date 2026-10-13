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Complete Balanced Pet Food vs. Raw Meat Additions

Animal

Walk down the aisle of any pet supply store, and the shelves are lined with bags promising the best for your dog or cat. Labels boast terms like "complete and balanced,” "dehydrated meat,” and "natural protein.” Many owners assume the safest bet is a premium dry food paired with a piece of fresh meat to ensure their pet gets the absolute maximum nutrition. However, Yuri Muretov, head of the small animal clinic at Saint Petersburg State University of Veterinary Medicine, explains that this approach can be more dangerous than simply selecting the right food.

Meat on display
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Meat on display

The value of a commercial diet does not lie in a single high-quality ingredient, but in a precise chemical balance. These formulas function like strict recipes where proteins, fats, minerals, and vitamins are measured to meet specific physiological needs. The critical term on the package is "complete and balanced.” This designation indicates that the product is formulated to be fed exclusively and meets all of the animal's nutritional requirements. For omnivorous dogs, the priority is receiving adequate protein from either animal or plant sources. For cats, which are obligate carnivores, the requirement is more specific: they rely on animal-derived sources for essential nutrients like taurine, making animal protein a non-negotiable component of their diet.

Understanding Dehydrated Meat

Some owners shy away from ingredients labeled "dehydrated meat,” viewing the term as a marker of lower quality. In reality, manufacturers use this technology to reduce volume without sacrificing nutritional density. Fresh beef is roughly two-thirds water. When moisture is carefully removed, the remaining material is a concentrate. A small amount of dehydrated meat contains the same number of amino acids as a much larger piece of fresh meat. From a protein perspective, the two are functionally equivalent.

The primary difference stems from the heat involved in the process. Cooking breaks down some B vitamins. Responsible manufacturers account for this by adding synthetic vitamins and minerals to the final mix, which must be listed on the ingredient label. Therefore, the quality of a food is determined less by the raw form of the meat and more by the accuracy of the final nutritional profile.

The Cost of "Extra Care”

The instinct to treat a pet to raw meat often stems from a place of affection, but it disrupts the delicate equilibrium of a balanced diet. A classic example is the calcium-to-phosphorus ratio, which is critical for skeletal health. Pure muscle meat is high in phosphorus but low in calcium. In the wild, predators eat their prey whole, including bones, which restores this balance naturally. When you add plain meat to a complete commercial diet, the animal receives a surplus of phosphorus. To maintain equilibrium, the body begins leaching calcium from its own bone tissue. This is particularly risky for puppies and kittens whose skeletal systems are still developing.

Beyond the skeleton, the kidneys bear the burden of processing excess protein and phosphorus. Young animals may tolerate this extra load, but for senior pets with already declining renal function, such additions can accelerate the development of kidney disease. There is also the matter of caloric density. Excess energy that a sedentary pet does not burn is quickly stored as fat. Furthermore, there are behavioral consequences that are often overlooked. Pets quickly learn that refusing their kibble results in the appearance of a more desirable food. They may start picking at their meals, consuming less of their essential diet, and ultimately becoming nutritionally deficient.

Yuri Muretov notes that while treating a pet is acceptable, the meat should be viewed strictly as a snack and should not exceed ten percent of the daily caloric intake. If an owner suspects their pet is lacking nutrients, the appropriate step is a veterinary consultation rather than an independent change to the menu. This is especially crucial for animals prescribed therapeutic diets, where any unapproved addition can negate the medical treatment. Before altering the diet of a specific animal, consulting with a treating veterinarian is the safest course of action.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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