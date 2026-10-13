How Coastal Birds Swallow Prey Without Choking

Pelicans do not merely catch fish; they maneuver a prey item that can exceed 40 centimeters in length through their airways and into their stomachs without choking. This feat relies on a specific anatomical adaptation rather than brute force. Beneath the lower mandible, the bird carries a dilatable cutaneous pouch. When a pelican strikes the water, this pouch functions as a net, trapping both the target fish and the surrounding water. The bird then presses its beak against its chest to expel the excess liquid. To ensure the fish passes smoothly into the esophagus, the pelican often tosses the prey into the air, rotating it to head-first orientation. This precise mechanical sequence allows the bird to process large meals efficiently, a behavior supported by collective hunting strategies where flocks form semicircles to drive fish into shallows.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pink pelican

Managing Buoyancy and Orientation

Cormorans approach the problem of swallowing large, slippery prey from a different hydraulic perspective. Unlike pelicans, cormorans are active underwater predators capable of pursuing fish to depths of several dozen meters. Their survival strategy involves a trade-off in feathering: their plumage is only partially water-repellent. This allows water to penetrate the feathers, reducing buoyancy and making diving more efficient. Consequently, after a dive, cormorans are frequently observed with wings spread wide, a behavior required to dry their flight feathers. Once the fish is secured, the cormoran must navigate the prey's anatomy. Rather than struggling blindly, the bird repeatedly repositions the fish with its beak, ensuring that stiff fins do not obstruct the esophagus. This careful re-orientation can take minutes, highlighting a deliberate, tactile method of handling large prey.

Spring-Loaded Strikes and Elastic Digestion

Herons employ a static strategy, remaining motionless in shallow water for hours before executing a strike. The speed of this attack is driven by the unique structure of their necks, which function like compressed springs. When released, the neck extends in a fraction of a second, delivering the beak to the prey with explosive force. The heron's digestive tract is equally adapted to this high-speed capture. Its esophagus is highly elastic, capable of accommodating not just fish, but also snakes, rodents, and even young ducks. Observers can frequently see the distinct contour of a swallowed animal moving down the heron's neck, a visible demonstration of the tract's ability to stretch significantly to accept bulk items without injury.

Adaptive Opportunism and Competitive Swallowing

Gulls represent the most adaptable group among these birds, with diets ranging from marine catches to urban food waste. Their approach to hard-shelled prey, such as mollusks, involves an external tool-use behavior: lifting the shell to a height and dropping it onto rocks or pavement to crack it. However, when the goal is to swallow a whole fish, the gull's priority shifts to speed. In competitive environments, a gull seeks to secure the entire meal before rivals can intervene. Like other large-swallowing birds, gulls use precise beak movements to align the fish head-first. Their throats possess high elasticity, allowing them to accommodate prey that can reach one-third of their own body length. This rapid intake capability is a direct response to the unpredictable availability of food resources in their habitat.

The Functional Imperative

These diverse mechanisms-pouch filtration, buoyancy reduction, spring-loaded strikes, and rapid competitive swallowing-reveal a shared biological imperative. The ability to swallow large prey whole is not an indicator of greed, but a critical survival strategy. In the wild, opportunities for successful hunting are sporadic. When a bird secures a significant catch, the physiological capacity to process that entire item immediately maximizes energy intake during a scarce window. These behaviors illustrate the sophisticated anatomical and behavioral refinements that allow common coastal birds to thrive in competitive and resource-limited environments.

Source: Pravda.Ru