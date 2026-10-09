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Penguin Guano Drives Antarctic Snowmelt via Algal Pigmentation

Animal

In West Antarctica, the relationship between penguin colonies and snowmelt is not merely observational but mechanistic. A study published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences (JGRB) identifies a direct causal link between the metabolic output of penguin populations and the accelerated melting of the snowpack. The central driver of this interaction is penguin guano, which acts as a nutrient source for specific cryophilic algae, fundamentally altering the physical properties of the ice surface.

Penguin colony in Antarctica
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Penguin colony in Antarctica

Phosphates and the Albedo Effect

The process initiates with the deposition of phosphates from penguin waste onto the snow. These compounds serve as the primary nutrient medium for algae colonizing the surface. The physiological state of these microorganisms determines their pigmentation, which in turn dictates how much solar energy the snow absorbs rather than reflects.

  • Green Pigmentation: When nutrient levels are sufficient, algal cells are saturated with chlorophyll. This green coloration causes the snow to absorb approximately 40% more solar energy than clean, white snow.
  • Red Pigmentation: Under conditions of nutrient scarcity, the algae shift to producing red pigments. In this state, energy absorption increases by roughly 20% compared to the baseline.

This increased absorption generates localized heat, accelerating snowmelt. The resulting warmth creates favorable conditions for further algal proliferation, establishing a positive feedback loop where biological activity directly drives thermal change in the snowpack.

Spatial Correlation and Model Gaps

Analysis of snow samples collected along the West Antarctic coast confirms that zones dominated by green-pigmented algae exhibit significantly higher phosphate concentrations. These levels correlate directly with proximity to penguin colonies. This data establishes a verifiable link between the biological impact of the birds and the specific life-cycle stages of surface algae in this region.

A critical limitation in current climate modeling is the exclusion of this biological factor. Existing projections for Antarctic ice sheet degradation typically rely on physical and chemical variables, neglecting the impact of algal-mediated albedo reduction. Consequently, the actual rate of snowpack loss in areas with high penguin density may be underestimated in current calculations.

The study demonstrates that local biogenic inputs-specifically guano-transform into a regional scale factor by modifying the albedo of the snow. This mechanism suggests that biological activity on the surface acts as an accelerant for ice melt, a variable that remains absent from standard thermodynamic models of Antarctic climate change.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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