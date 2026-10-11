Why running from a bear triggers a predator's pursuit instinct

An encounter with a bear in the wild is a high-stress event where survival depends less on physical strength or speed and more on an understanding of predator psychology. According to guidelines published by Sakhaday, interpreting the animal's behavior correctly is the key to avoiding a tragic outcome.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Brown bear in the forest

The Instinct to Chase: Why You Must Not Run

The most natural human response to danger is flight, but in the presence of a bear, this is a fatal error. A bear can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, navigate dense underbrush with ease, and climb trees efficiently. When a person turns and runs, they trigger the predator's pursuit instinct; the bear no longer perceives the human as a neutral passerby, but as fleeing prey.

Visual Perception and the "Large Object" Strategy

Bears rely more heavily on their sense of smell than their vision, often identifying surroundings by silhouettes and dimensions. To discourage an approach, the goal is to appear as a large, potentially dangerous entity rather than a small, vulnerable one:

Slowly raise your arms above your head or lift a backpack or open jacket high to increase your visual profile.

If you are in a group, stand close together to create the illusion of a single, massive organism.

A group of large objects emitting steady, calm noise is often enough to make a predator reconsider the risk of engagement.

Communication and Spatial Boundaries

If a bear notices you, it is critical to signal that you are a human-neither a victim nor a direct aggressor. Speak in a calm, low, and confident tone. High-pitched screams should be avoided, as these sounds can mimic a wounded animal, which may provoke a predatory attack.

Avoid direct, prolonged eye contact, which is interpreted in the animal kingdom as a challenge or a threat. Instead, retreat slowly and diagonally, ensuring you never turn your back to the animal. If you notice the bear following your movements, stop immediately to reassess the situation.

Managing an Attack

It is important to distinguish between a "bluff charge"-a sudden rush that ends in a sharp stop several meters away to intimidate a competitor-and a determined attack. In the event of an actual assault, the following protocols are recommended:

Defensive Tools

Bear sprays and flares are effective only at short range (approximately 5-6 meters). Using them too early is counterproductive, as wind can drift the chemical cloud away, and premature noise may further irritate the animal.

The "Playing Dead" Tactic

If you are knocked down and have no means of defense, fighting back may escalate the bear's aggression. In such cases, the objective is to signal that the threat has been neutralized:

Lie flat on your stomach and keep your legs tightly together.

Interlace your fingers behind your neck to protect the cervical spine and throat.

Remain motionless and silent.

Often, the bear will sniff the person and leave once it perceives the "threat" is gone. However, it is vital to remain still for 10-15 minutes after the animal's footsteps have faded; bears are naturally suspicious and may linger nearby to ensure they haven't been deceived.

Prevention: Managing Olfactory Triggers

A bear's sense of smell is nearly 100 times more powerful than a human's, and most conflicts are triggered by the scent of food. To minimize attraction to a campsite, strict hygiene is necessary: food should be stored in airtight containers far from sleeping areas, and food tins should be burned over a fire to eliminate lingering odors.