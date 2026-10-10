Why polar bears differ from brown bears in winter survival strategies

Hibernation in bears is far from a simple prolonged sleep; it is a complex evolutionary adaptation that allows these large predators to survive months of food scarcity. The process begins long before the first frosts, with the timing of their retreat to the den depending on a combination of environmental conditions and the animal's own physical state.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain A bear sleeping in its den

The decision to enter hibernation is not governed by a calendar, but by three primary factors. First is the accumulation of fat reserves. During autumn, bears enter a state of hyperphagia, aggressively consuming calories to increase their body mass by 20% to 40%. This fat layer provides both thermal insulation and the necessary energy to sustain vital organs without food. This is particularly critical for pregnant females, who must support offspring within the den.

Second, weather patterns serve as the trigger. The establishment of a stable snow cover and consistently low temperatures signal the animal to seek shelter, as snow acts as a natural insulator to maintain a stable microclimate inside the den. Finally, food availability plays a role; a season rich in nuts, berries, or fish allows a bear to reach its target weight faster and enter hibernation earlier. Conversely, food shortages may force a bear to remain active longer, increasing the risk of becoming a "shatun"-a bear that fails to prepare for winter and remains dangerously active during the cold months.

Geographically, these timelines vary significantly across Russia. In Yakutia, bears may enter dens as early as late September or early October. In the Russian North, the Urals, and northern Siberia, the window shifts to late October and November. In Central Russia, the process typically occurs between late November and early December, while in the Far East and Kamchatka, it can stretch from October into January, often tied to the late migration of salmon. In the Caucasus, hibernation generally begins in December or January, and in particularly mild winters, some individuals may remain active throughout the season.

Before settling in, bears undergo a specific physiological preparation. They cease eating and clear their digestive tracts. To form a "fecal plug" that blocks the rectum during sleep, the animal consumes ballast such as pine needles, soil, or bark. This mechanism prevents the waste of water and energy that would otherwise be spent on excretion processes.

Once inside the den, the bear's physiology shifts dramatically. Metabolism slows by 50% to 70%, and heart rate and respiration drop four to five times below normal levels. Interestingly, the body temperature only drops slightly-by about 2°C to 7°C from a baseline of 37°-38°C. This modest decrease ensures the bear can wake up quickly if threatened. Despite the dormant state, certain biological processes continue: hair and bone growth persist, and the skin on the paw pads regenerates.

It is important to distinguish this state from true suspended animation or deep torpor. The bear remains responsive to external stimuli and can leave the den if disturbed. This period also serves as a nursery; cubs are typically born in January or February. Weighing only 300 to 500 grams at birth, these infants are entirely dependent on the energy reserves the mother accumulated during the autumn hyperphagia.

The duration of hibernation ranges from 2.5 to 7 months. Adult males are generally the first to emerge, while females with cubs are the last. The transition back to activity takes approximately two weeks, during which the digestive system recalibrates and the bear shifts from burning fat to consuming a spring diet of shoots, moss, and lichens.

Polar bears exhibit a different strategy. Unlike their brown counterparts, they do not enter a classic hibernation. Most remain active year-round to hunt seals on the ice. Only pregnant females enter prolonged dens for roughly 160 to 170 days. For other polar bears, snow shelters are used only as temporary refuge from extreme frosts or severe blizzards.