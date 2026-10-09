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Dingo genetics show a diet-based divergence from domestic dogs

Animal

At first glance, the dingo appears to be a typical ginger-coated dog with erect ears and a bushy tail. However, this superficial resemblance to a domestic pet masks a distinct biological and behavioral profile. Unlike domestic dogs, dingoes rarely bark, communicating instead through complex howling. For researchers, the dingo represents a compelling case study in evolutionary divergence: why did these animals remain independent predators despite thousands of years of proximity to humans?

Dog
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Васиф Саджад Кашмири, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Dog

The presence of dingoes in Australia is not a result of natural migration. Given the deep-water channels separating Australia from Southeast Asia, it is highly improbable that the animals crossed the ocean on their own. Evidence from bone remains found in the Madura cave confirms that dingoes were present in southern Australia over 3,000 years ago, suggesting they arrived alongside ancient seafarers.

A central question remains whether the animals brought by these early travelers were already domesticated. It is possible that they were semi-independent dogs who, upon arriving in Australia, quickly adapted to the wild. Their ability to thrive across diverse environments-from dense forests to arid plains-indicates a high degree of ecological flexibility and a capacity to secure food without human assistance.

Modern genomic research provides a clearer picture of how dingoes differ from domestic breeds. A 2022 study focused on the AMY2B gene, which regulates the production of amylase, the enzyme used to digest starch. Domestic dogs, having evolved alongside human agricultural societies and consumed grain-heavy diets, possess multiple copies of this gene. In contrast, dingoes typically possess only a single copy. This genetic marker suggests that the dingo's physiology has remained tuned to a carnivorous diet, mirroring the ancestral state of wild canids.

This divergence extends to the gut microbiota, suggesting that the dingo is not simply a "feral" domestic dog that lost its training, but rather a separate evolutionary branch that maintained specific biological settings suited for a predatory lifestyle.

The dingo's acoustic behavior further distinguishes it from the domestic dog. While the latter uses barking as a primary tool for communication and alerting, the dingo relies on howling. According to data from the Australian Museum, howling is most frequent at night and serves to mark territorial boundaries or maintain contact with the pack. These vocalizations often overlap in different pitches, creating a choral effect. While dingoes are physically capable of short barking sounds, these play a negligible role in their social structure, a trait they share with the New Guinea Singing Dog.

Despite their wild nature, the idea that dingoes are impossible to tame is largely a myth. Archaeological evidence challenges the notion that dingoes lacked emotional bonds with humans. Excavations at the Kurrakurang rock shelter revealed dingo burials from approximately 2,000 years ago. The fact that these animals were buried in a manner similar to humans, and that some reached an advanced age within these communities, points to a deep social connection. Some individuals may have even bred under human supervision.

The reason the dingo did not evolve into a compliant companion like the Labrador lies in the absence of selective breeding. Unlike European breeders who systematically selected for obedience and specific physical traits, the indigenous people of Australia did not control the dingoes' reproduction. While individual animals formed strong bonds with humans, the broader population remained subject to natural selection.

In the wild, the traits that ensured survival were independence, cunning, and endurance. Consequently, the dingo occupies a unique biological niche: an animal capable of forming a bond with humans, yet entirely self-sufficient and biologically distinct from the domestic dog.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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