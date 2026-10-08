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Orcas use tonic immobility to paralyze great white sharks

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For decades, the great white shark was regarded as the undisputed apex predator of the ocean. However, recent observations are reshaping this narrative, revealing that the "legendary" predator has a formidable adversary: the orca. Research published in the African Journal of Marine Science suggests that the power dynamics within marine ecosystems are shifting.

Great white shark
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Great white shark

The advantage lies in a combination of biological scale and cognitive strategy. An adult orca can reach lengths of 10 meters and weigh up to 8 tons, vastly outweighing the typical great white shark, which generally measures 4-5 meters and weighs between 1 and 2 tons. Beyond sheer mass, the cognitive gap is significant. Orcas are highly social mammals living in matrilineal pods, where hunting techniques and cultural knowledge are passed from elders to calves. In contrast, great white sharks are solitary hunters relying on individual instinct and strength.

These physiological and social advantages manifest in highly specialized hunting tactics. Researchers observing interactions off the coasts of South Africa, Australia, and Mexico have noted that orcas often flip sharks onto their backs. This triggers a state known as "tonic immobility," a natural paralysis that leaves the shark defenseless.

The motivation for these attacks is often surgical precision rather than general predation. Orcas frequently target the shark's liver, a nutrient-dense, fatty organ that serves as a high-energy concentrate for the cetaceans.

While it was long believed that orcas required the coordination of a pod to neutralize a great white, a documented event on June 18, 2023, challenged this assumption. A male orca known as Starboard acted alone to successfully attack and kill a young great white shark measuring 2.5 meters. Experts noted that the encounter lasted only a few minutes, marking the first detailed documentation of a solitary orca overcoming a great white. However, it is important to note the scale: the victim was a juvenile weighing approximately 150 kilograms; hunting adult sharks weighing a ton still typically requires group coordination.

The presence of hunting orcas is triggering behavioral shifts in shark populations on a regional scale. In Gansbaai, South Africa, a population of roughly a thousand great white sharks nearly vanished from the area following systematic attacks by orcas. This migration has created a trophic cascade within the local ecosystem:

  • The absence of sharks led to a sharp increase in the Cape fur seal population.
  • The surge in seal numbers has subsequently increased predation pressure on African penguins.

The primary concern for marine biologists is the transmission of these hunting strategies. As orcas refine these techniques and pass them to subsequent generations, the resulting pressure may force great white sharks to permanently abandon traditional habitats, altering the ecological balance of these coastal waters.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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