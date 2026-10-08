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How high oxygen levels enabled giant prehistoric insects

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When discussing prehistoric giants, the conversation typically centers on dinosaurs. However, the Earth's biological history is populated by a diverse array of massive creatures whose dimensions challenge modern perceptions of animal physiology. Analyzing these extinct giants provides insight into how atmospheric composition, ocean temperatures, and ecological competition dictate the physical limits of life.

суперконтиненти Пангея Ультима
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
суперконтиненти Пангея Ультима

One of the most prominent marine predators was the Megalodon. Its name, meaning "big tooth," refers to dental remains that can reach 19 centimeters in length. Because sharks possess cartilaginous skeletons rather than bone, complete fossil records are rare; however, vertebral analysis allows paleontologists to estimate its scale. The largest individuals are estimated to have reached 24 meters in length and weighed up to 94 tons, surpassing the size of any extant whale shark.

The disappearance of the Megalodon is likely linked to a combination of environmental and competitive pressures. Climate changes led to the shallowing of seas, while the emergence of faster, more socially organized odontocetes-the ancestors of modern killer whales-created a competitive disadvantage for the massive shark.

The Carboniferous period (340-280 million years ago) saw a different kind of gigantism, driven largely by atmospheric chemistry. Arthropleura, the largest known land invertebrate, reached lengths of 2.6 meters. While its size suggests a formidable predator, the structure of its mouthparts indicates that it was a detritivore, feeding on vegetation and decaying organic matter. Biologists suggest that the exceptionally high oxygen levels of the era allowed such a large invertebrate to overcome the respiratory limitations typically associated with its body plan.

Similarly, Meganeura, an extinct order of insect resembling a dragonfly, featured a wingspan of up to 70 centimeters. In insects, oxygen is delivered through a system of tracheae rather than a closed circulatory system with hemoglobin. The oxygen-rich atmosphere of the time facilitated the high metabolic demands required for active flight at this scale, a feat impossible in today's lower-oxygen environment.

Following the extinction of the dinosaurs, approximately 60 million years ago, the Paleocene epoch produced Titanoboa. Found in what is now Colombia, this snake reached lengths of 15 meters and weighed over a ton. As an ectotherm, Titanoboa's metabolism was strictly dependent on ambient temperature. Research suggests that for a snake of this mass to maintain necessary metabolic functions, average annual temperatures would need to be between 30 and 34°C. Current global temperatures are insufficient to support the survival of such a large cold-blooded reptile.

Other notable examples of prehistoric gigantism include:

  • Aegirocassis benmoulae: A 2-meter-long marine filter-feeder that specialized in consuming plankton.
  • Jaekelopterus rhenaniae: A eurypterid, or "sea scorpion," reaching 2.5 meters, inhabiting ancient European waters.
  • Megatherium: A giant ground sloth reaching 6 meters in length and 4 tons in weight, using massive claws for foraging and defense.
  • Sarcosuchus imperator: A Cretaceous "super-crocodile" that could reach 12 meters in length and weigh up to 8 tons.
  • Phorusrhacos: A flightless "terror bird" of the Cenozoic era, characterized by a massive beak optimized for hunting medium-sized prey.

The existence of these animals demonstrates that biological size is not a fixed trait of a lineage, but a response to external conditions. From the oxygen levels that empowered giant insects to the tropical warmth required by Titanoboa, these creatures illustrate the direct correlation between a species' physical boundaries and the environmental parameters of its era.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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