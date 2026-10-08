Scientists study giant tortoise genome to find human age-related treatments

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise residing at the governor's residence on Saint Helena, has reached the age of 194. Having arrived on the island as an adult 144 years ago, he is currently recognized as the oldest known living land animal. His survival through nearly two centuries has prompted researchers to investigate the biological mechanisms that allow such extreme longevity.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Simon Tonge, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Elephant turtle

A study published in Science Advances suggests that Jonathan's lifespan is not merely the result of a lucky genetic lottery, but rather a resistance to typical genetic degradation. Researchers identified 287 unique genetic variants in his DNA that mitigate the effects of aging. These variants specifically regulate critical biological functions, including the repair of damaged DNA, the suppression of inflammation, insulin regulation, and protection against cancer.

Beyond the genetic sequence, the team performed the first comparative analysis of the epigenome of a giant tortoise against younger members of the same species. The epigenome functions as a system of switches that determine when specific genes are activated. In most organisms, these switches shift over time, leading to systemic malfunctions and cellular decay. In Jonathan's case, however, the regulators governing energy production and DNA repair have remained remarkably stable for nearly 200 years.

"Gene regulators involved in energy production and DNA repair remained incredibly stable in Jonathan for nearly two centuries," explained Justin Gerlach, a biologist from the University of Cambridge and co-author of the study. Gerlach noted that studying such an ancient individual provides a rare opportunity to observe the nature of aging, viewing the tortoise more as a scientific collaborator than a subject.

Dr. Steven Clark, co-chair of the research, described Jonathan's genome as a natural blueprint for cellular resilience. Clark, who also founded the non-profit Kallel Foundation, intends to utilize these evolutionary insights to develop treatments for age-related diseases in humans.

The stability of Jonathan's epigenetic switches suggests a biological mechanism that effectively pauses or slows the typical "clock" of cellular aging, though it remains to be seen whether this is a trait shared by other long-lived tortoises or a characteristic unique to this individual.