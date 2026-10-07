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Clean feathers are essential for bird thermoregulation in winter

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As autumn arrives, many homeowners begin packing away garden decorations and bird care equipment. However, ornithologists warn that removing water sources too early can deprive birds of a critical resource. During the fall, gardens often become vital stopovers for rare migratory species needing rest and hydration, as well as essential hubs for resident birds as natural ponds begin to freeze.

Sparrows are swimming in a puddle
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Sparrows are swimming in a puddle

While many assume birds only need water to quench thirst during summer heat, autumn and winter bathing serves a far more functional purpose: thermoregulation. Robert Malvihill, a leading ornithologist at the National Aviary in the U. S., explains that feather cleanliness is directly linked to a bird's ability to survive freezing temperatures.

Dust and debris can disrupt the microstructure of feathers-specifically the barbules that interlock to create a dense, protective layer. Clean feathers ensure optimal thermal insulation and flight efficiency. Since most birds undergo a molt in late summer or autumn, providing clean water helps them maintain their new plumage in peak condition before the onset of severe winter weather.

Maintaining a Safe Water Source

To ensure a birdbath remains a benefit rather than a health hazard, owners should adjust their maintenance routine for the cooler months:

  • Frequent Refreshing: Even in cool weather, standing water can accumulate bacteria, algae, and food debris. Bird expert Brian Beasley recommends changing the water every two to three days and removing fallen leaves or seed husks daily.
  • Strategic Placement: Birds require a balance between accessibility and safety. Place the water source near shrubs or trees to provide quick cover from aerial threats, but avoid placing it directly inside dense foliage where ground predators, such as cats, can hide.
  • Deep Cleaning: Once a week, the basin should be scrubbed with a stiff brush. Experts suggest using a solution of white vinegar and water (1:9 ratio) as a safe cleaning agent. The container must be thoroughly rinsed and dried after cleaning.

Material Selection and Temperature Control

Not all birdbaths are suited for year-round use. Traditional concrete pedestals are often suboptimal for winter; their porous structure encourages algae growth, and they are prone to cracking as water freezes and expands.

While ceramic and porcelain options are easier to sanitize, they can be too slippery for avian grip. A shallow plastic container (approximately 5 cm deep) with a flat bottom is often the most practical choice.

Avoiding Chemical Additives: A critical safety warning is against adding salt, antifreeze, or other chemicals to prevent freezing. These substances are toxic if ingested and can destroy the water-repellent properties of a bird's feathers.

To keep water liquid during freezes, owners should use certified birdbath heaters or models with built-in thermostats. If heating is not an option, it is advisable to remove ceramic or concrete basins before the first hard frost to prevent structural damage from ice expansion.

Optimizing Depth for Accessibility

For most garden birds, deeper is not better. Most species avoid deep water, preferring a depth of 2.5 to 5 centimeters. If a basin is deeper than this, placing flat stones at the bottom creates a shallow area, allowing birds to stand securely while bathing.

By maintaining a clean, shallow, and strategically placed water source, homeowners provide a functional tool for avian survival and create an opportunity to observe diverse wildlife throughout the colder seasons.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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