The ammonia trick: How Russian villages protect themselves from invading bears

Recent seasons have seen an increase in reports of bears venturing into human settlements across various regions of Russia. While often treated as isolated incidents, experts suggest the trend is becoming systemic, driven by a combination of ecological cycles and human behavior that alters the natural habits of these apex predators.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Bear in the village

According to specialists, the movement of bears toward populated areas is rarely motivated by aggression, but rather by a calculated search for resources. Gennady Krasnikov, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, notes that a combination of population growth and a shortage of natural food sources forces animals to expand their traditional ranges to survive.

Beyond natural food scarcity, several other mechanisms contribute to this shift in behavior:

Habituation to "easy" food: There is a rise in synanthropic bears-animals that have adapted to living near humans. Vasily Fedyunin, a hunter and survival expert, explains that food scraps at campsites, particularly those containing refined sugars (such as condensed milk), act as powerful attractants. Once a bear associates human sites with high-calorie rewards, it is highly likely to return.

There is a rise in synanthropic bears-animals that have adapted to living near humans. Vasily Fedyunin, a hunter and survival expert, explains that food scraps at campsites, particularly those containing refined sugars (such as condensed milk), act as powerful attractants. Once a bear associates human sites with high-calorie rewards, it is highly likely to return. Loss of fear: Historically, encounters with humans were associated with danger. Now, humans are increasingly perceived as a source of food. This is generally not a predatory hunt for humans themselves, but a pursuit of their supplies and waste.

Historically, encounters with humans were associated with danger. Now, humans are increasingly perceived as a source of food. This is generally not a predatory hunt for humans themselves, but a pursuit of their supplies and waste. Digital amplification: Zoologist Mikhail Krechmar suggests that the perceived "invasion" is partly a byproduct of the smartphone era. Any sighting is now instantly filmed and shared, creating an illusion of a mass migration when it may be a series of individual events.

Zoologist Mikhail Krechmar suggests that the perceived "invasion" is partly a byproduct of the smartphone era. Any sighting is now instantly filmed and shared, creating an illusion of a mass migration when it may be a series of individual events. Health factors: Ekaterina Blidchenko, a zoologist at the "Land of the Leopard" National Park, warns that unusually bold or aggressive behavior can be a symptom of disease, such as rabies or infectious encephalopathy. Sick animals, unable to hunt effectively in the wild, often drift toward human dwellings.

To mitigate these risks, experts emphasize that human behavior is the primary variable in reducing conflict. The most effective deterrent in the forest is noise; bears typically avoid humans, and loud conversation, singing, or tapping trees with a stick will usually prompt them to move away. Group travel during daylight hours is strongly advised.

Camp management is equally critical. Food should never be stored inside or immediately adjacent to a tent; instead, supplies should be hung from trees or kept at a distance. All organic waste must be burned or carried out to avoid conditioning the local population to seek food from humans.

A critical safety warning concerns cubs. Encountering young bears is not a photographic opportunity but a high-risk situation, as the mother will perceive any approach as a direct threat to her offspring. The only safe response is to retreat calmly and immediately in the opposite direction.

In regions where human-bear coexistence is a daily reality, specific deterrent strategies have been implemented. In the Irkutsk region, Doctor of Biological Sciences Viktor Salovarov describes a "chemical barrier" method: a cloth soaked in sweet syrup is tied to a container of ammonia. When the bear attempts to eat the treat, it is met with a pungent, unpleasant smell, creating a strong negative reflex toward human-provided food.

On the Chukotka peninsula, the approach is more systemic. Since 2006, a voluntary "Bear Patrol" has operated, using specialized vehicles and pyrotechnics to steer polar bears away from villages. The patrol also monitors landfills and escorts children to school. By managing these interaction points, the patrol prevents approximately 200 potentially dangerous encounters annually.

The current situation underscores that while bears are returning to human spaces, the scale is often a reflection of resource availability and human habits. The most effective long-term solution remains the strict elimination of food attractants and the maintenance of a respectful distance between wildlife and infrastructure.