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Beaver Diet: The wood-chewing secret that fuels their lives

Animal

A video from the San Diego Zoo shows a beaver named Rog drifting slowly with the current, holding a mulberry branch in his front paws and methodically chewing through it. While the scene appears as a relaxed meal, the rhythmic crunching is the result of a highly specialized biological tool.

Beavers build platinum
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Beavers build platinum

The most striking feature of a beaver's front incisors is their orange color. According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, this is not mere pigmentation but an indicator of the enamel's composition. The inclusion of iron compounds makes the tooth tissue significantly stronger, protecting it from chipping and cracking when dealing with hard wood fibers.

The efficiency of the chewing process is maintained through uneven wear. As noted by the U. S. National Park Service, the front surface of the incisor is covered in harder enamel, while the back of the tooth is softer and wears away more quickly. As the beaver gnaws, the softer material erodes faster than the harder front layer, ensuring the tooth does not blunt but instead maintains a sharp, chisel-like edge.

This self-sharpening mechanism is supported by continuous growth; a beaver's incisors grow throughout its entire life. Consequently, gnawing is not only a method of feeding but a physiological necessity to keep the teeth at a functional length. This biological architecture allows the animal to chew through a trunk approximately 12 centimeters in diameter in about five minutes.

The ability to process wood effectively solves two primary problems for the beaver. First, it serves as a tool for landscape engineering and the construction of dams. Second, it provides access to specific nutritional resources. Although beavers are herbivores that consume aquatic plants, grasses, berries, and fruits, a vital source of nutrients is the cambium-the soft layer of tissue located between the bark and the wood.

The habit of chewing a mulberry branch, as seen in the video, is therefore a manifestation of a complex adaptation. From the chemical composition of the enamel to the specific mechanics of tissue wear, these traits allow the beaver to utilize rigid vegetation as a primary energy source within its environment.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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