How hiking in nature helped a traumatized shelter dog overcome chronic stress

Blaine adopted a dog named Penny from a shelter just one day before she was scheduled to be euthanized. Penny's history was marked by severe neglect and abuse, having previously been kept in a basement of a house used for drug use.

Photo: unsplash.com by Caspar Rae is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Walking with a dog

For the first six months in her new home, Penny exhibited classic signs of chronic stress and trauma. She avoided eye contact with her owner, refused to go for walks, and reacted to external stimuli with intense anxiety, often attempting to hide in corners. Despite Blaine's gentle approach, the dog remained in a state of "freeze" and avoidance, a common behavioral response to prolonged trauma.

The turning point occurred when Blaine moved from New Jersey to Las Vegas. This transition provided more than just a change in climate; it introduced a new environmental stimulus. In the desert landscape, Blaine began taking Penny on frequent hikes through rugged terrain.

The combination of physical exertion in open spaces and a warmer environment helped break Penny's pattern of avoidance. The sensory stimulation of hiking-navigating uneven ground, encountering new smells, and moving through nature-shifted her focus from internal fear to external exploration.

Today, Penny is highly engaged during their outings, with hiking serving as a primary positive reinforcement. By replacing a restrictive environment with the freedom of nature, the dog was able to transition from a state of constant stress to a stable adaptation to her life with her owner.