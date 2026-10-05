Giant trevally use aerial leaps and ramming attacks to dominate reef ecosystems

In the tropical waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the giant trevally (Caranx ignobilis), also known as the ulua, occupies a role that challenges the common perception of sharks as the sole dominant predators of the deep. This fish is a high-performance predator that exerts significant influence over its ecosystem through a combination of physical power and aggressive territorial behavior.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Каранкс атакует акулу

From a biological standpoint, the giant trevally is built for explosive speed and strength. Adults can reach lengths of 180 centimeters and weigh up to 80 kilograms. Their physiology allows them to reach speeds of 60 km/h while maintaining high maneuverability, a combination that makes them formidable hunters. In certain habitats, they can account for up to 70% of the total predator biomass, effectively dominating their environment. These fish patrol expansive territories, sometimes stretching up to 9 kilometers along coastal reefs.

The foraging strategies of the giant trevally demonstrate a level of adaptability that goes beyond simple predatory instinct. They utilize several distinct methods to secure food:

Aerial Predation: They are among the few fish species known to target birds. By calculating the flight path of terns, they can leap from the water to strike prey mid-air.

They are among the few fish species known to target birds. By calculating the flight path of terns, they can leap from the water to strike prey mid-air. Kleptoparasitism: They frequently engage in "food theft," shadowing sharks or seals to intercept prey that these larger animals have already flushed out.

They frequently engage in "food theft," shadowing sharks or seals to intercept prey that these larger animals have already flushed out. Cooperative Hunting: Juveniles often form schools to herd fish more efficiently, increasing the success rate of the hunt.

One of the most striking behaviors of the giant trevally is its willingness to engage in combat with sharks. These encounters are typically not driven by hunger, but by territoriality. Observations have recorded trevally using their massive heads as rams, delivering powerful blows to a shark's gills and flanks. The fact that the trevally often does not consume the defeated shark suggests that these battles are acts of competitive aggression aimed at establishing dominance within a specific area.

The life cycle of the species begins with a precarious survival strategy. Lacking parental care, the larvae seek refuge inside the bells of jellyfish. The jellyfish's stinging cells provide a biological shield against small predators during the fish's most vulnerable stage. This period of protection is brief; within three years, a six-millimeter larva transforms into a half-meter-long predator.

Interaction with humans is primarily centered on sport fishing and diving, though these activities carry specific risks. Biologically, large trevally can accumulate ciguatoxin in their tissues-a natural toxin for which there is no specific cure, making the consumption of the fish risky in certain regions.

Additionally, divers must exercise caution; the same ramming behavior used against sharks can be directed at humans in defensive or aggressive displays. Currently, the population of these apex predators is in decline. Catch volumes, which reached hundreds of tons in the early 20th century, have dropped significantly, leading to a growing movement among anglers to adopt "catch and release" practices to ensure the species' survival.