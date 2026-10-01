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Tibetan antelope populations quadruple as habitats expand across the plateau

Animal

Tibetan antelopes, known as chiru, are expanding their migration routes and breeding territories across the northern Tibetan Autonomous Region. Biologists note that the animals are utilizing a wider range of locations, suggesting an increase in safe, viable habitats across the plateau.

Reindeer on the rocks
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bjørn Christian Tørrissen
Reindeer on the rocks

Population data reflects a significant recovery: numbers in the region have quadrupled over recent decades, rising from approximately 70,000 to over 300,000 individuals.

The seasonal movement of the chiru remains one of the region's largest wildlife events. Each year, more than 150,000 antelopes cross the Senglung Zangbo River within the Qiangtang Nature Reserve. Once the calves are born, the females begin the trek back.

To mitigate risks during these crossings, nature reserve inspectors station themselves at dangerous riverbanks. These teams monitor the migration and intervene to rescue animals trapped in the water or blocked by obstacles.

The recovery of the Tibetan antelope is part of a broader ecological trend in the region. Ecologists report similar growth in the populations of wild yaks, snow leopards, and black-necked cranes. The expansion of these species' ranges indicates a strengthening food base and a reduction in human interference.

This shift from critical population decline to stability demonstrates how strict protected-area regimes and the monitoring of migration corridors allow wildlife to regain natural behavioral patterns.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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