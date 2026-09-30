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Five low-shedding dog breeds best suited for apartment living

Animal

Common concerns like persistent pet odors, fur on furniture, and allergy risks often deter people from owning dogs. However, certain breeds are better suited for apartment living due to minimal shedding and a lack of strong scents. It is important for owners to recognize that a cleaner home environment depends on a strict grooming schedule rather than just the breed's genetics.

Odorless and hairless dog breeds
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Odorless and hairless dog breeds

For those prioritizing cleanliness, five compact breeds are particularly adaptable to limited spaces:

Poodles rarely shed because dead hair remains trapped in their curls instead of settling on carpets. They typically lack the strong "dog smell," but their hair grows continuously. Without professional grooming every six weeks and frequent brushing, the coat quickly mats. This breed is also noted for high intelligence and a quick grasp of house rules.

Bichon Frises leave very little fur behind but require high hygiene standards. Their white coats attract street dust, making paw washing after walks and daily brushing essential. Owners should also note that Bichons are highly social and may struggle when left alone for long periods.

Yorkshire Terriers possess hair similar to human hair and lack an undercoat, meaning they do not undergo noticeable seasonal shedding. They generally lack a strong odor but require regular bathing with conditioners and professional cuts. Despite their size, they are terriers and require consistent training to prevent excessive barking.

Miniature Schnauzers have a wiry coat that does not fall out on its own. To maintain their appearance, they require trimming-the manual removal of dead hair-every two months. These dogs are energetic and need regular exercise and mental stimulation.

Basenjis are known for being "barkless" and exceptionally clean, often grooming themselves like cats. Their short hair is odorless and low-maintenance. However, their temperament requires significant physical activity; without long walks, they may become destructive inside the home.

It is a common misconception that some breeds are entirely hypoallergenic. Allergies are triggered not by the hair itself, but by proteins (such as Can f 1) found in a dog's saliva, urine, and skin dander. Low-shedding breeds simply reduce the speed at which these allergens spread through a living space.

To test for a reaction, people with allergies should spend 20 to 30 minutes in a closed room with the animal. The onset of itching, sneezing, or watery eyes is a clear sign that the breed is not a suitable match.

Choosing a low-shedding dog does not eliminate maintenance. Most of these breeds require a consistent care routine, including:

  • Scheduled visits to a professional groomer for clipping or trimming;
  • Use of pet-specific grooming products;
  • Daily brushing to prevent skin issues and matting.

Neglecting these steps can lead to a matted coat and the development of odors caused by trapped dirt and oils, regardless of the breed's natural tendencies.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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