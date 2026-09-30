Artificial shelters to protect Pallas's cats from predators in the Daurian steppe

The Daursky Nature Reserve is establishing a permanent rehabilitation center for Pallas's cats (manuls) at the Adon-Chelon site. The project includes a specialized enclosure complex designed to house 10 animals as part of a broader program to restore the Trans-Baikal population. The initiative is supported by a 16-million-ruble grant from the Presidential Nature Fund.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sander van der Wel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Manul

The facility, costing 2.5 million rubles, measures 25 meters long, 12 meters wide, and 3 meters high. To prevent conflict and ensure individual care, the design replaces a single open space with 10 separate boxes connected by a central corridor. Each unit features a moisture-proof, insulated sleeping area with a vestibule.

Engineers designed the structure to withstand the harsh conditions of the Daurian steppe, including wind speeds of up to 100 km/h and snow loads reaching 150 kg/m². The enclosures will be built using galvanized mesh and equipped with observation windows. Completion is scheduled for November 20.

This construction is one component of an 18-month conservation strategy. The infrastructure for monitoring and protecting the species includes:

The rehabilitation center, which includes a laboratory and the enclosure complex.

30 camera traps utilizing AI-based analysis to track wild population numbers.

15 artificial shelters installed in May 2026.

The need for artificial shelters stems from the specific geography of the Daurian steppe. Pallas's cats, listed in the Russian Red Book and categorized as "Near Threatened" by the IUCN, rely on rocky outcrops and stone screes for cover. In the open plains of Trans-Baikal, the lack of natural rocky terrain leaves the cats exposed to foxes and birds of prey, as manuls are not adapted for long-distance sprinting. The artificial shelters and the rehabilitation center are designed to compensate for this habitat deficit.

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and development specialist, notes that moving from temporary enclosures to permanent facilities shifts the conservation approach. Rather than providing sporadic "emergency aid" to injured individuals, the reserve is creating a stable base for long-term population recovery.

While the reserve previously managed a temporary release of seven manuls in 2016, this new facility transforms the operation into a permanent hub for the regional rehabilitation network.