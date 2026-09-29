Penguin bone finds reveal 19th-century fat harvesting industry

Archaeologists on Estados Island in the Tierra del Fuego archipelago have uncovered hundreds of Macaroni and King penguin bones bearing distinct cut marks. These physical remains provide the first tangible evidence of a 19th-century industry focused on harvesting penguins for their fat, confirming accounts previously found only in written records.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ravas51, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Penguins

The shift toward hunting colonial birds was driven by the depletion of other resources. Since the late 18th century, Europeans had heavily exploited seals and sea lions for meat, pelts, and oil. As marine mammal populations collapsed by the 19th century, the demand for fuel and lubricants remained. Hunters turned to King penguins-the second largest penguin species-across the sub-Antarctic islands and the coast of Patagonia.

The scale of this operation is documented in the diary of a worker employed by Argentine navigator Luis Piedre Bueno. In 1869, Bueno stationed four men on Estados Island. Over ten months, the group killed 4,930 adults and 900 chicks. The diary describes the use of pens to trap birds, clubs for killing, and large vats used to render fat. On peak days, the kill rate reached 400 birds. At the time, the local colony was estimated at approximately 20,000 individuals, including King and Magellanic penguins.

A team led by María Paz Martinoli from the Southern Scientific Research Center, with collaborators from Argentina, Germany, Spain, and the US, conducted a survey of the island in 2022. While they found no remaining shelters or dwellings, excavations yielded nearly a thousand bone fragments. Of these, 763 belonged to King penguins. The findings were published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.