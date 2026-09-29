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Japanese fox populations offer a genetic lifeline for Russia's Medny Island subspecies

Animal

The Medny Island fox, a unique subspecies of the Arctic fox found only in Russia, is facing a critical survival crisis. A combination of genetic fragility, disease, and a collapsing food chain has pushed the population to the brink of extinction. To prevent a total loss of this endemic species, conservationists are now establishing a genetic reserve in captivity.

Arctic fox
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Arctic fox

The vulnerability of the Medny fox stems from its extreme isolation. Separated from mainland populations for approximately 80,000 years and from its nearest neighbors on Bering Island for 12,000 years, the species evolved distinct traits. These foxes are 40-60% heavier than their mainland relatives and have adapted to a varied diet of fish, mollusks, and sea birds due to a lack of small rodents on the island.

However, this isolation created a genetic "bottleneck." A 2008 DNA analysis of 12 individuals revealed they all share the same haplotype and identical major histocompatibility complex genes. In practical terms, this means the population lacks the genetic diversity to fight off new diseases; a pathogen that affects one animal can potentially wipe out the entire colony.

The population's decline accelerated during a catastrophic scabies outbreak in 1976, introduced via mites from dogs belonging to fur trappers. The population plummeted from nearly 1,000 individuals to fewer than 120 by 1978. While the numbers briefly stabilized, a second blow arrived between 2018 and 2020: a sharp decline in marine mammals and birds, the foxes' primary food source. By 2024, only 20% of previously known dens remained occupied.

Immediate emergency measures were launched in 2024 by the "Nature and People" foundation. Teams delivered nearly a ton of food across 2024 and 2025 to create feeding stations, while also providing medical treatment for scabies. Camera traps confirmed that the foxes are utilizing these stations daily, providing a temporary lifeline.

For long-term survival, experts are looking toward an unexpected source of genetic backup. In 1916-1917, zoologist Alexander Chersky transferred 30 Medny foxes to the islands of Ushishir and Matura in Japan. Genetic tests in 2010 confirmed that the Ushishir foxes are direct descendants of the Medny population but possess significantly higher genetic variation and disease resistance.

To secure this lineage, three foxes-a male and two females-have been transported from Ushishir to the Rare Species Breeding Center of the Moscow Zoo. Named Iron Lady, Malyshka, and Yuraslav, these animals will form a reserve group. This captive population serves as a biological insurance policy, ensuring the unique genetic code of the Medny fox is preserved for future restoration efforts in the wild.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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