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Common signs of canine urinary tract infections and bladder stones

Animal

Urinary tract issues in dogs often go unnoticed until a pet arrives at a veterinary clinic with a fully developed infection. Most of these conditions, however, can be prevented through consistent home care and attentive observation of the animal's behavior.

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Urinary tract infections (UTIs) and urolithiasis (bladder or kidney stones) often present similar symptoms. Owners should watch for the following red flags:

  • Blood in the urine;
  • Straining or visible pain during urination;
  • An inability to urinate entirely.

A total urinary blockage is a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate veterinary intervention. While bladder stones typically cause acute pain and straining, kidney stones can develop silently, gradually damaging the organ without obvious external symptoms.

Several factors contribute to the development of these issues. Poor urine acidity and a weakened immune system make the body more susceptible to bacteria. In senior dogs, arthritis may prevent the animal from adopting the correct posture for urination, leading to incomplete bladder emptying. Additionally, excessive hair around the urethra or incontinence can facilitate bacterial entry. Some dogs also have a genetic predisposition to secrete excess electrolytes, such as calcium, which promotes stone formation.

Female dogs and senior pets are at a higher risk for UTIs. Females spayed at a very young age may be particularly vulnerable due to anatomical characteristics of developing organs, which can make maintaining dryness and cleanliness in the urogenital area more difficult.

Prevention focuses on managing diet, hygiene, and physical activity:

  • Nutrition: A diet including meat helps maintain proper urine acidity. High-quality food supports the immune system, allowing the body to respond more effectively to early threats. For senior dogs, joint support is critical to ensure they can physically empty their bladder. Probiotics may also be used to strengthen general immunity and reduce the aggression of opportunistic bacteria.
  • Hydration: Consistent access to water dilutes the urine, which helps flush out bacteria and prevents mineral deposits from accumulating.
  • Routine: Regular walks are essential. Forcing a dog to hold urine for long periods-often seen in boarding facilities-can stretch the bladder walls and encourage bacterial colonization.
  • Hygiene: The area around the external urethra should be kept clean and free of matted hair or debris.

Home care reaches its limit once a dog has experienced a previous episode of UTI. In such cases, a veterinarian must identify the root cause and may prescribe a therapeutic diet or specific antiseptics, such as concentrated cranberry extract.

The most reliable way to monitor urinary health is through regular professional check-ups. A urinalysis should be a standard part of a dog's annual veterinary exam.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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