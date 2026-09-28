Overgrown cat claws can curve and grow into paw pads if left untrimmed

Cat claw trimming is often viewed as a mandatory grooming routine, but its necessity depends on the animal's physiology and daily activity. While some cats maintain their paws through play and scratching posts, others require human intervention to prevent the claws from curving back and growing into the paw pads.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Cat's paw with claws

The primary indicator for trimming is not a calendar schedule, but the physical state of the paws. Older cats or those with sedentary lifestyles spend less time running and jumping, meaning the keratin layer grows faster than it wears down naturally. When a claw becomes too long, it can curve, causing pain with every step. This discomfort may lead a cat to avoid active interaction with its owner.

"Checking the paws should be routine. If a claw begins to curve toward the paw pad, it is a direct signal to act; otherwise, the animal risks soft tissue injury," noted veterinarian Maksim Lazarev in a conversation with Pravda. Ru.

Scratching posts serve as a primary tool for natural maintenance. By using them daily, cats shed old outer layers and maintain a functional length. To support this, owners should place scratching areas where the cat spends the most time. Some behaviors, such as kneading blankets, are natural ways for cats to relieve stress and manage their paws.

"Trimming should not become a forced chore. If the claw does not snag on fabric and does not hinder movement, unnecessary intervention may only cause stress," explained animal behavior expert Pavel Smirnov in a conversation with Pravda. Ru.

Safety during the procedure requires an understanding of claw anatomy. The quick-the living part containing blood vessels and nerves-is visible as a pinkish area in light-colored claws. Only the transparent tip, a few millimeters in length, should be removed. If a pet frequently changes sleeping spots or appears restless, it may be due to overgrown claws snagging on bedding.

"A common mistake is using standard manicure scissors, which can split the horn plate. Use specialized claw clippers to avoid damaging the nail," emphasized zoopsychologist Elena Vorobyova in a conversation with Pravda. Ru.

Quick Reference Guide:

Claws snag on fabric: Perform a gentle trim of the tips.

Perform a gentle trim of the tips. Claw touches the paw pad: Seek immediate professional veterinary help.

Seek immediate professional veterinary help. Active use of scratching posts: Periodic visual inspection is sufficient.

Common Questions:

Can I use regular scissors? No, they compress and split the claw structure, which leads to cracks.

How do I find the "quick"? In light claws, it is the pink zone. Trim only the transparent tip.

How often should I check the claws? Inspect the paws at least every two weeks, particularly for senior cats.

What if the cat is afraid? Introduce the process gradually, rewarding the animal with treats for remaining calm during paw handling.

The safest boundary for home care is the transparent tip of the nail; any sign of the claw curving into the skin or bleeding requires a veterinary visit.