Low salinity and osmotic pressure keep Great White sharks out of the Black Sea

While Great White sharks are occasionally spotted in the Mediterranean, they are absent from the Black Sea. Despite a direct aquatic route via the Dardanelles, the Sea of Marmara, and the Bosphorus, several hydrological barriers prevent these apex predators from establishing a population in the region.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File%3AGreat_White_Shark_(Carcharodon_carcharias)_(32749142772).jpg by Bernard DUPONT A great white shark

The primary obstacle is the chemical composition of the water. Salinity in the Mediterranean ranges between 37-39 parts per thousand (ppt), whereas in the Black Sea, it drops to 17-18 ppt. For an oceanic fish evolved for high-density saltwater, this difference creates a severe osmotic load.

"A sharp drop in osmotic pressure in freshened water forces cartilaginous fish to expend excessive energy to maintain their water-salt balance," zoologist Dmitry Melnikov told Pravda. Ru.

While smaller species like the spotted dogfish (catshark) have adapted to these conditions, oceanic species such as the Tiger shark or the Great White cannot. Long-term exposure to low salinity leads to metabolic dysfunction; any individual that happens to enter these waters would likely attempt to leave the zone quickly.

The physical journey also presents significant challenges. To reach the Black Sea, a shark must navigate a series of narrow straits characterized by heavy shipping traffic, strong opposing currents, and fluctuating water chemistry. For animals accustomed to the open ocean, these restricted corridors are not attractive migration routes.

"Large oceanic species move according to prey availability and temperature fronts. Narrow straits interfere with their foraging instincts, essentially leading them into a dead end," noted zoopsychologist Elena Vorobyeva in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Furthermore, the Black Sea possesses a unique vertical structure. Below 150-200 meters, the water is devoid of oxygen and saturated with hydrogen sulfide. This anoxic zone is habitable only by specialized bacteria, making the depths useless for higher organisms. This differs fundamentally from the open ocean, where species like the frilled shark utilize thousands of meters of water for hunting.

Because the breathable environment and the food supply are compressed into a thin surface layer, large predators lose the ability to perform vertical migrations. In the Mediterranean, they dive to regulate temperature or hunt larger prey; in the Black Sea, they are trapped in the upper stratum.

Winter temperatures provide the final barrier. In the colder months, surface waters in the northern parts of the basin drop to levels significantly lower than the mild Mediterranean climate. High metabolic rates in large sharks are typically supported by stable, warmer temperatures.

"The combination of extreme winter cold and low salinity disrupts the energy balance of large fish, forcing them to remain in southern waters," emphasized animal behavior expert Pavel Smirnov told Pravda.Ru.

Even if climate change leads to general warming, the fundamental physical barriers-specifically the hydrogen sulfide layer and the low salt concentration-are expected to remain, keeping the Black Sea closed to the ocean's largest predators.