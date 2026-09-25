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Thick antibacterial mucus makes the tench resilient to infection and toxins

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The tench is often described as a status symbol of Russian freshwater fishing. While historically associated with royal tables due to its flavor, this fish is almost entirely absent from modern supermarket shelves. Its biological traits-slow growth, a cautious nature, and specific habitat requirements-render industrial farming unprofitable, leaving the tench as a prize for patient anglers rather than a mass-market product.

Tinch fish in the aquatic environment
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Tinch fish in the aquatic environment

The fish's primary defense mechanism is a thick layer of specialized mucus. This slime acts as a biological shield, functioning as a natural antiseptic that protects the tench from parasites and fungal infections. This coating is so pronounced that the fish appears to "molt" when exposed to air, which is how it earned its name in Russian (lin).

Beyond chemical defense, the tench is adapted for extreme environments. It can survive in conditions with critical oxygen deficits by burying itself in the silt of pond bottoms.

"The tench has a remarkable capacity for cryptobiosis. During the drying of a pond or severe frosts, it slows its metabolism to a minimum. This makes it one of the most resilient fish in our fauna," zoologist Dmitry Melnikov told Pravda. Ru.

From a gastronomic perspective, the tench differs from other members of the carp family. Its meat is dense and does not disintegrate during thermal processing, often carrying a subtle sweet undertone. This nutrient density led past physicians to recommend it for convalescent patients recovering from illness.

"From a nutritional standpoint, the tench offers an ideal balance of protein and fat. Its flesh is cleaner than that of the crucian carp, as the antibacterial mucus prevents the accumulation of toxins in the tissues," veterinary nutritionist Irina Kuzmina told Pravda. Ru.

For anglers, catching a tench is a test of endurance. The fish is highly sensitive to noise and movement, requiring total silence and camouflaged gear. Unlike aggressive invasive species, such as the Amur gudgeon found in the Moscow region, the tench prefers secluded bays and avoids commotion. A strike is often subtle; the fish may test the bait for hours with barely perceptible movements of the float.

The lack of commercial availability is driven by simple economics. While a carp grows quickly, a tench takes approximately eight years to reach a weight of 1 kg. Furthermore, the fish is fragile during transport; any damage to the protective slime layer often leads to rapid death. In mixed-species ponds, the tench typically loses the competition for food to more active species.

"Keeping tench requires specific conditions: still water, warm temperatures, and dense vegetation. It is a niche product that will never achieve the mass scale of trout," zootechnician Sergey Pakhomov told Pravda. Ru.

Biological Profile of the Tench

  • Metabolism: Slow; reaches marketable weight in roughly 8 years.
  • Protective Layer: Antibacterial mucus provides high resistance to disease.
  • Behavior: Secretive; requires extreme stealth during fishing.
  • Physiology: Hypoxia-tolerant; thrives in silty, overgrown ponds.

Common misconceptions often surround the tench. One popular fishing myth suggests that sick fish rub against the tench to be cured by its mucus. While the antibacterial properties of the slime are scientifically proven for the tench itself, there is no evidence that it serves as a "doctor" for other fish.

Additionally, despite living in silt, the tench's metabolism prevents the typical "muddy" or fishy smell (known as tinea) from penetrating the muscle tissue. This ensures a cleaner taste compared to other bottom-dwelling fish, provided the fish is properly cleaned of its external mucus before cooking.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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