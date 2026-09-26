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Hybrid polar and brown bears make up 8% of Kunashir Island population

Animal

Hybrid bears-offspring of polar and brown bears-have been identified on Kunashir Island (part of Russia's Kuril Islands archipelago). According to data from the Kuril Nature Reserve, these hybrids make up between 5% and 8% of the island's total bear population, which currently stands at approximately 100 animals. One such bear was recently spotted within the town limits of Yuzhno-Kurilsk.

Hybrid of white and brown bears
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Hybrid of white and brown bears

The presence of these hybrids signals a shift in territorial boundaries. As temperatures rise, brown bears are expanding their range northward, while polar bears are reaching southern territories, including Kunashir, by traveling across sea ice. Similar patterns of range overlap have already been documented in Taymyr and the northern districts of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Biologically, the two species remain compatible despite differences in diet and mating behaviors. This phenomenon mirrors the emergence of "pizzly" bears-hybrids of grizzly and polar bears-previously documented in Canada.

Currently, encounters between polar and brown bears remain infrequent. However, warming trends are making these interactions more common. Some projections suggest that hybrid populations could become widespread within the next 50 years.

Anatoly Kudaktin, an ecologist and academician of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, notes that these overlapping habitats have been recorded since the late 1980s. The primary limit on the growth of the hybrid population is the actual frequency of encounters in the wild, although artificial insemination has long proven that such offspring are biologically viable.

These shifts result in a blurring of the ecological borders between northern and southern bear species. This process is creating new genetic combinations across a vast stretch of territory, spanning from the Kuril Islands to the Krasnoyarsk region.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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