Ten lions poisoned in Tanzania’s famous reserve as humans and predators clash over land

Ten lions have been found dead in the Ngorongoro conservation area in Tanzania, one of Africa’s most famous natural regions. A preliminary investigation points to poisoning. The tragedy has once again highlighted a problem that is becoming increasingly acute in East Africa: people, livestock and wild animals are being forced to share the same territory.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Lions

The dead lions were discovered on September 18 in the Ndutu area. The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority said the animals were believed to have died after ingesting poison. An investigation has been launched to establish the exact cause of death and identify those responsible.

Ngorongoro is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered one of Africa’s unique natural ecosystems. Around 25,000 large wild animals live there, including lions, elephants, buffaloes, leopards and endangered black rhinos. The area has one of the highest densities of lions in the world.

But what makes Ngorongoro unusual is that people live alongside its wildlife. Semi-nomadic Maasai communities have traditionally grazed their livestock there, while lions can prey on cattle, goats and sheep.

Conflict between herders and predators is considered one of the serious threats facing African lions. After a predator attacks a herd, people sometimes leave poisoned animal carcasses behind. The poison can kill not only lions but also hyenas, jackals, vultures and other scavengers.

Authorities have not claimed that local residents poisoned the ten lions in Ngorongoro, however. Neither the perpetrators nor their motive have been officially established.

More people, less space

Ngorongoro’s population has grown sharply over the past several decades. According to Tanzanian authorities, around 8,000 people lived there in 1959, compared with more than 100,000 today.

The government believes that population growth and rising livestock numbers are increasing pressure on the protected area. Since 2022, authorities have been carrying out a resettlement program, triggering an intense conflict with local communities and accusations of rights violations.

The dispute, therefore, is no longer only about wildlife protection. The government is simultaneously trying to preserve a unique ecosystem and address the question of whether tens of thousands of people can continue living inside a protected area.

Poison becomes a new threat

The deaths of the lions came amid other mass animal deaths in the region. Since the beginning of summer, at least 20 elephants have died in the Amboseli ecosystem in neighboring Kenya. Agricultural pesticides were also suspected in those deaths, although it was not possible to establish in every case whether the poisoning was deliberate.

The consequences for nature can be far more serious than the loss of several individual animals. A single poisoned carcass can kill an entire chain of predators and scavengers.

African lions are already classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and their numbers are declining. The main causes include habitat loss, declining prey populations and conflicts with humans.

The Ngorongoro tragedy illustrates the central paradox of modern conservation: creating a protected area is not enough. As long as people, livestock and large predators are forced to compete for the same territory, the boundary between protecting nature and safeguarding human interests will become increasingly contentious.