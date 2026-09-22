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Baltic ringed seal population in Gulf of Finland drops to 135 individuals

Animal

The Baltic ringed seal population in the Gulf of Finland has collapsed from 4,000 individuals to just 135 over the last four decades. This decline has pushed the species toward local extinction, driven by a combination of shifting climatic conditions and a lack of enforceable protections in critical migration zones.

A newborn seal was found on Lake Ladoga
Photo: Telegram / Nerpa SPb by Фонд друзей балтийской нерпы, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A newborn seal was found on Lake Ladoga

Survival for the ringed seal depends on stable ice and snow. Females rely on pressure ridges (hummocks) to create sheltered snow caves for giving birth and protecting their pups. When snow cover is insufficient, pups remain exposed on the surface, leaving them vulnerable to predators and the elements.

The most fragile stage occurs one month after birth. Once the mother stops nursing, the pup must transition to independent hunting. During this window, pups often lose up to half their body weight, leaving them in a precarious physical state.

Human infrastructure creates a lethal bottleneck near Moshchny and Maly islands. Every spring, nearly the entire remaining population gathers here to molt. During this concentrated period, young seals frequently drown after becoming entangled in commercial fishing nets.

Legal efforts to secure the area have failed. A ban on fishing in this zone, issued by the Leningrad Oblast government, was overturned in court following a lawsuit by fishermen. Jurisdiction now lies with Rosrybolovstvo (the Federal Agency for Fisheries). Despite a formal request from Rosprirodnadzor in 2023, the agency has yet to provide a response.

The decline of the ringed seal stands in stark contrast to other pinnipeds in the region. Mikhail Verevkin of the St. Petersburg Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences notes that the grey seal population has grown to approximately 3,000 individuals. Similarly, the Ladoga seal population exceeds 5,000, with individuals frequently sighted in the Neva River and St. Petersburg's waterways. Both species recovered after strict hunting bans were implemented in the 1970s.

The current crisis for the Baltic ringed seal highlights a critical gap in protection: while previous bans saved other seals, the lack of a functional no-fishing zone in primary molting grounds continues to deplete the remaining population.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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