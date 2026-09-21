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Sea Snake as Delicacy: Japanese Diners Pay Thousands of Yen for Erabu Meat

Animal

In Japanese cuisine, few dishes provoke as much tension as "erabu" — the meat of the sea krait. This reptile is among the most dangerous on the planet, possessing a neurotoxin significantly more potent than that of a cobra.

Erabu sea snake
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Erabu sea snake

While tourists in Okinawa typically view these striped snakes from a distance, local traditions have long integrated the krait into their culture. Beyond a test of courage, eating the snake is viewed by some as a way to bolster health, a practice rooted in samurai history.

The sea krait (Laticauda semifasciata) occupies a transitional biological space. Unlike fully aquatic species, it remains tied to the shore. While it possesses a paddle-like tail for swimming and valve-equipped nostrils for diving, it must return to land to lay eggs and seek fresh water. This reliance on the coastline makes the species accessible to hunters.

"Sea kraits show a striking adaptation: they hunt in coral reefs but are forced back to coastal rocks to drink and breed," zoologist Dmitry Melnikov told Pravda.Ru. "This duality of their habitat allows fishermen to catch them on a commercial scale."

The snake's primary weapon is a powerful neurotoxin that blocks nerve impulses, potentially leading to respiratory failure. Despite this, kraits are generally not aggressive. Their venomous teeth are positioned deep in the mouth, meaning accidental contact in the water often results in no injury. However, provoking the animal-such as grabbing it by the tail-usually leads to a strike.

"Most bites occur on land when a person accidentally steps on a snake buried in the sand," noted animal behavior expert Pavel Smirnov. "Wild animals must conserve venom for hunting or extreme self-defense, so they do not waste it readily."

In the luxury market, erabu meat is prized for a tender texture similar to chicken with a subtle fishy undertone. On Okinawa auctions, a single specimen can fetch up to 10,000 yen. The snake is also valued for its skin, which is as durable as crocodile leather and used for high-end accessories. Additionally, the meat is traditionally regarded as a potent aphrodisiac.

Due to shifting climate patterns, the sea krait is increasingly appearing in the Peter the Great Gulf. In Russia, the reptile is listed in the Red Book; harming one is a legal offense. Anglers in Primorye are advised to avoid any interaction with the snake, including attempts to remove it from the water or take photos.

"If you find a sea krait in a boat or on the shore, move away immediately," warned general practitioner veterinarian Sergey Ryabinin. "Do not use improvised tools to catch it-kraits are exceptionally fast and flexible."

Practical Guidance for Encounters

If a sea snake enters a boat, avoid sudden movements. Allow the animal to exit on its own. If necessary, use a long object to gently guide it toward the edge, ensuring your hands remain far from the snake's head.

Regarding consumption, the risk of poisoning from the meat is minimal because neurotoxins are destroyed by heat and the venom glands in the head are removed during preparation. While some believe the snake's small mouth prevents it from biting humans, this is a myth; the mouth is ample enough to bite a finger or a fold of skin.

The species remains vulnerable due to habitat loss in coral reefs and overhunting for the skin and meat trade, leading to strict catch quotas in Japan.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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