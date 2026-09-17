Dog Vaccines Contaminated With Aujeszky's Virus Reported in Moscow, Saint Petersburg

Russian veterinary authorities are recalling and destroying batch number 20 of the Multikan-8 vaccine for dogs. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the Aujeszky's virus, a pathogen that causes severe itching and neurological disorders in animals and is lethal to dogs.

Photo: https://pixabay.com by Bru-nO is licensed under Free The tip of the syringe needle with a drop of the drug

Reports of dog fatalities following vaccinations have emerged from Moscow, the Moscow region, Saint Petersburg, Yaroslavl, and Kostroma. Federal regulators established a direct link between these deaths and the use of this specific contaminated batch.

The manufacturer, Vetbiohim, previously denied responsibility, citing quality control protocols. The company reportedly offered financial settlements to pet owners in exchange for dropping their claims.

Multikan-8 is a combined vaccine designed to protect dogs against rabies, distemper, leptospirosis, and adenovirus, coronavirus, and parvovirus enteritis. Its formulation includes both live and inactivated viral strains.

The reach of this incident is significant due to the manufacturer's market dominance. According to RNC Pharma, Vetbiohim held 72.6% of the market by volume and 68.9% by value in the first half of 2024, meaning a large number of pets may have received this brand of vaccine.

Pavel Ershov, a specialist in healthcare and public health, notes that the presence of a foreign pathogen in a vaccine indicates a severe breach of sanitary controls or production technology. Each batch is required to undergo purity and compliance checks before being released for use.

In early September, Rosselkhoznadzor suspended the distribution of Multikan-8 (batches 20 and 21) and Multikan-6 (batches 11 and 12). Production of the entire Multikan line has since been halted. The Lyublino Interdistrict Prosecutor's Office is currently conducting an investigation into Vetbiohim LLC.

Owners should check the batch numbers on their pets' vaccination records. If a dog was administered a recalled batch and shows signs of neurological distress or unusual itching, immediate veterinary intervention is required.