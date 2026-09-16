Multikan-8 vaccine batch recalled after linked to 300 dog deaths

Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has ordered the immediate withdrawal and destruction of a specific batch of the Multikan-8 vaccine. The 20th series of the drug, which has an expiration date of January 2028, failed quality control tests. The manufacturer, Vetbiokhim, is currently managing the recall process.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A pharmaceutical worker checks a glass bottle at work

The Multikan-8 vaccine is designed to prevent rabies and canine coronavirus enteritis. However, this particular batch has been linked to a wave of animal deaths. Reports indicate that at least 300 dogs have died following injections, with the number of claims continuing to rise.

Some pet owners report receiving compensation payments starting at 300,000 rubles. According to affected owners, these payments are provided on the condition that the recipients maintain confidentiality regarding the incidents.

This incident follows a pattern of safety failures in veterinary pharmaceuticals, as other vaccines for infectious diseases have been recalled after causing dog fatalities in the past.

Pavel Ershov, a public health and healthcare organization specialist, emphasizes that when a drug batch fails quality standards, the priority is to halt its use across all distribution points as quickly as possible to prevent further loss of life.

Owners who recently had their pets vaccinated should check the batch number on the packaging. If the vaccine belongs to the recalled 20th series, immediate consultation with a veterinarian is necessary to monitor the animal's condition, as the safe boundary for home observation ends the moment a potentially defective vaccine is administered.