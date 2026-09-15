Why dogs scoot their hindquarters across the floor

When a dog "scoots" by dragging its hindquarters across a carpet or floor, it is not a behavioral issue or an attempt to damage the home. This movement is a physical signal that the animal is experiencing discomfort, itching, or pain in the anal region.
Identifying the root cause is essential, as simply discouraging the behavior does not address the underlying biological trigger. Several factors can cause a dog to seek friction against a surface to relieve irritation:
Veterinary physician Maksim Lazarev notes that a sudden onset of scooting or obsessive licking may indicate anything from minor irritation to a severe inflammatory process that requires professional diagnostics.
Owners should monitor for additional signs that point toward anal gland dysfunction:
Regarding the maintenance of these glands, Maksim Lazarev warns that manual expression should not be a scheduled routine. If a dog's body manages this process naturally, unnecessary intervention can disrupt the biological mechanism and lead to chronic issues.
At home, owners can safely check the cleanliness of the fur around the anus, inspect the skin for redness or wounds, and monitor the pet's weight. To support healthy gland function, some owners may consider a diet higher in fiber, though this should be discussed with a veterinarian first. Regular grooming to prevent mats in the area is also recommended.
Owners are strongly advised against attempting to express the anal glands themselves. Without professional training, incorrect technique can cause tissue trauma or result in a gland rupture.
A veterinary visit is necessary if:
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