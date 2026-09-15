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Why dogs scoot their hindquarters across the floor

Animal

When a dog "scoots" by dragging its hindquarters across a carpet or floor, it is not a behavioral issue or an attempt to damage the home. This movement is a physical signal that the animal is experiencing discomfort, itching, or pain in the anal region.

French bulldog performs the command give a paw at home
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French bulldog performs the command give a paw at home

Identifying the root cause is essential, as simply discouraging the behavior does not address the underlying biological trigger. Several factors can cause a dog to seek friction against a surface to relieve irritation:

  • Anal Gland Issues: Small sacs located on either side of the anus normally empty during bowel movements. If the ducts become blocked or the secretion becomes too thick, the resulting pressure creates a sensation of fullness and intense itching.
  • Skin Irritation: Localized inflammation can be caused by mats in the fur, small cuts, or bacterial and fungal infections. In some cases, food allergies manifest as pruritus (itching) in this specific area.
  • Parasites: Certain intestinal parasites, such as tapeworms, can irritate the mucosal lining, prompting the dog to rub the area.
  • Hygiene Factors: Debris or fecal residue clinging to the fur can cause mechanical irritation.
  • Physical Condition: Excessive weight or a history of overly frequent, unnecessary manual gland expression by professionals can sometimes contribute to these habits.

Veterinary physician Maksim Lazarev notes that a sudden onset of scooting or obsessive licking may indicate anything from minor irritation to a severe inflammatory process that requires professional diagnostics.

Owners should monitor for additional signs that point toward anal gland dysfunction:

  • Frequent, intense licking of the anal area.
  • A strong, pungent "fishy" odor emanating from the hindquarters.
  • Stains of brownish, yellowish, or greenish fluid left on furniture and carpets.
  • The presence of pus or blood near the anal opening, which may signal an infection or a ruptured gland.

Regarding the maintenance of these glands, Maksim Lazarev warns that manual expression should not be a scheduled routine. If a dog's body manages this process naturally, unnecessary intervention can disrupt the biological mechanism and lead to chronic issues.

At home, owners can safely check the cleanliness of the fur around the anus, inspect the skin for redness or wounds, and monitor the pet's weight. To support healthy gland function, some owners may consider a diet higher in fiber, though this should be discussed with a veterinarian first. Regular grooming to prevent mats in the area is also recommended.

Owners are strongly advised against attempting to express the anal glands themselves. Without professional training, incorrect technique can cause tissue trauma or result in a gland rupture.

A veterinary visit is necessary if:

  • The scooting behavior persists for several days.
  • There is visible blood, pus, or significant swelling around the anus.
  • The dog shows signs of pain or aggression when the area is touched.
  • Parasite segments are visible in the stool or on the fur.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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