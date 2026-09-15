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Why some dog breeds enjoy car rides more than others

Animal

A dog's willingness to travel by car is rarely a matter of luck. It is a result of breed-specific traits, prior socialization, and physical health. For many dogs, especially those from active groups like hunting or herding breeds, a car ride is not just transportation—it is a source of mental stimulation and a promise of new environments.

A dog in a car
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
A dog in a car

Breed Tendencies and Motivation

While individual personality varies, certain breeds often adapt more quickly to travel due to their historical roles and temperaments:

  • Retrievers (Labradors, Goldens): Their strong bond with humans often makes the journey pleasant, regardless of the destination.
  • Herding Dogs (Border Collies, Australian Shepherds): High intelligence and a need for engagement lead them to view a trip as a precursor to a new task or training session.
  • Scent Hounds and Pointers (Beagles, Kurzhaars, Vizslas): A powerful hunting instinct drives them to seek out new scents in unfamiliar locations.
  • Energetic Companions (Boxers, Jack Russell Terriers, Dalmatians): High energy levels typically make them receptive to changes in scenery.
  • Working Breeds (German Shepherds): A focus on work and following the owner's lead makes them reliable travel partners.

Physical Constraints and Risks

Breed identity does not guarantee a stress-free trip. Certain physiological traits create specific risks that owners must manage:

Physical Trait Example Breed Travel Risk
Brachycephalic Syndrome English Bulldog Overheating and respiratory distress in heat.
High Activity Levels Border Collie, Vizsla Stress caused by prolonged confinement without breaks.
Specific Anatomy Welsh Corgi Pembroke Physical discomfort from poorly fitted car seats or harnesses.

Cynologist Oleg Martynov notes that even the most adventurous breeds can suffer from motion sickness (kinetosis) or stress. A dog's excitement at the sight of car keys is usually a result of positive reinforcement and individual history rather than an automatic breed trait.

Practical Guidelines for Travel

To ensure safety and minimize stress, owners should follow a functional approach to travel:

  • Secure Restraint: Use specialized car harnesses or crates. Allowing a dog to move freely in the cabin is a safety risk for both the animal and the driver.
  • Climate Control: Monitor ventilation and temperature closely, particularly for brachycephalic breeds prone to overheating.
  • Scheduled Breaks: High-energy breeds (terriers, shepherds) require regular stops for exercise and mental decompression.
  • Hydration: Provide fresh water at regular intervals during long trips.

It is important to remember that a pedigree or show title does not guarantee a specific temperament or health status. Assessing a dog's readiness for travel and breeding should always be based on veterinary and professional behavioral evaluations.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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