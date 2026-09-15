Natural ingredients that help strengthen a dog's immune system

Supporting a dog's immune system, including breeds like poodles, often involves using specialized supplements containing vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts. However, these additions are not substitutes for a balanced diet, physical exercise, or a consistent vaccination schedule.
Immune-support supplements are designed to strengthen the body's natural defenses and assist in fighting infections. Common ingredients include:
Veterinary nutritionist Irina Kuzmina notes that supplements are only effective when paired with a balanced primary diet. If a dog's nutrition is already complete, an excess of certain vitamins and minerals may be useless or potentially harmful.
When selecting a supplement, owners should consider these practical criteria:
General practitioner veterinarian Sergey Ryabinin warns that dosage must be precisely calculated based on the animal's weight, age, and health status. Relying solely on package instructions without considering these factors can lead to overdose.
Supplements serve as auxiliary tools. Baseline protection is built through:
Home administration of immunostimulants is not advisable in the following scenarios:
In these cases, an in-person veterinary examination is necessary to identify the cause of the weakened immunity and establish a safe treatment plan.
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