Matching dog brushes to coat type prevents skin injury

Regular grooming does more than just keep a home free of stray hairs. It removes dead fur, prevents painful mats, and stimulates the skin. However, using the wrong tool can turn a routine hygiene task into a source of stress or physical injury for the dog.
According to pet care specialist Mikhail Kravtsov, the choice of brush must be based on the hair's length, density, and texture, as well as the animal's skin sensitivity.
Matching tools to coat types:
Understanding the tools:
Safe grooming practices:
To ensure the dog remains comfortable and the coat stays healthy, follow these guidelines:
Risks and warning signs:
A common mistake is using deshedding blades on dogs with single coats or using them too frequently, which can damage the skin. Additionally, brushes with sharp, bent, or broken bristles should be discarded immediately.
Owners should monitor the dog's behavior. Shivering, growling, snapping, or muscle tension are clear indicators of pain or fear.
When to stop home care:
Routine grooming is not a substitute for medical diagnostics. Stop the procedure and consult a veterinarian if you notice bald patches, severe itching, rashes, or open sores.
Professional help from a groomer or vet is also required if:
The effectiveness of grooming depends entirely on matching the tool to the coat. The wrong brush does not just fail to clean—it can cause skin irritation, hair loss, and further matting.
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