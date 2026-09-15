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Matching dog brushes to coat type prevents skin injury

Animal

Regular grooming does more than just keep a home free of stray hairs. It removes dead fur, prevents painful mats, and stimulates the skin. However, using the wrong tool can turn a routine hygiene task into a source of stress or physical injury for the dog.

Dog grooming
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Dog grooming

According to pet care specialist Mikhail Kravtsov, the choice of brush must be based on the hair's length, density, and texture, as well as the animal's skin sensitivity.

Matching tools to coat types:

  • Short, smooth hair: Soft nylon brushes, rubber grooming gloves, or rubber curry brushes.
  • Medium length: Slickers or pin brushes.
  • Long hair: Slickers or pin brushes with rounded tips.
  • Double coats (dense undercoat): Deshedding tools or grooming rakes, often used alongside standard brushes.

Understanding the tools:

  • Slickers: Densely packed metal bristles. They are highly effective against mats but can scratch the skin if used with too much pressure.
  • Pin brushes: Metal pins on a rubber base. These are generally safer for the skin, provided the tips are rounded.
  • Rubber gloves and brushes: Ideal for anxious dogs and short-haired breeds; they provide a massaging effect.
  • Deshedding tools: Stainless steel blades designed to penetrate the topcoat and pull out dead undercoat hair.
  • Grooming rakes: Metal teeth used to break apart knots in thick fur.

Safe grooming practices:

To ensure the dog remains comfortable and the coat stays healthy, follow these guidelines:

  • Brush before bathing: Always groom the dog before it gets wet. Water tightens knots, making them significantly harder to remove.
  • Control pressure: Avoid pressing hard against the skin, especially when using slickers or deshedding blades.
  • Handle sensitive areas with care: Be cautious around the belly, face, and paws, where the skin is thinner.
  • Introduce gradually: If a dog is fearful, start with soft rubber gloves and use treats to create a positive association.

Risks and warning signs:

A common mistake is using deshedding blades on dogs with single coats or using them too frequently, which can damage the skin. Additionally, brushes with sharp, bent, or broken bristles should be discarded immediately.

Owners should monitor the dog's behavior. Shivering, growling, snapping, or muscle tension are clear indicators of pain or fear.

When to stop home care:

Routine grooming is not a substitute for medical diagnostics. Stop the procedure and consult a veterinarian if you notice bald patches, severe itching, rashes, or open sores.

Professional help from a groomer or vet is also required if:

  • Mats have formed tightly against the skin (attempting to cut these out with scissors at home is dangerous).
  • The dog shows aggression when specific areas of the body are touched.
  • Hygienic trimming is needed in high-risk zones where injury is likely.

The effectiveness of grooming depends entirely on matching the tool to the coat. The wrong brush does not just fail to clean—it can cause skin irritation, hair loss, and further matting.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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