Why citronella is a dangerous mistake for pet owners

Mosquitoes locate their targets by detecting heat, lactic acid in sweat, and the carbon dioxide emitted during breathing. This makes both owners and pets prime targets, especially during physical activity outdoors.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Mosquito

A high concentration of mosquitoes usually indicates nearby breeding grounds. Most species found in residential areas fly within a radius of 300 feet to 3 miles. The primary attractants are pockets of standing water and shaded, damp areas—such as dense shrubs or tall grass—where insects seek refuge from the heat.

Eliminating Breeding Sites

The first priority is to remove "incubators." Mikhail Kravtsov, a pet care specialist, recommends inspecting and emptying any containers that collect water twice a week. This includes birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, gutters, and folds in tarps or pool covers.

For water sources that cannot be drained, such as decorative ponds or rain barrels, Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) is a practical option. These granules or tablets selectively target mosquito larvae and, when used according to instructions, do not harm fish, birds, bees, or pets.

Non-Chemical Defense Methods

Physical barriers, such as window and door screens or mosquito netting over terraces, block insects without the use of toxins. Additionally, placing an outdoor fan in lounging areas disrupts the flight of mosquitoes and disperses the carbon dioxide cloud surrounding people and animals.

Landscape maintenance also plays a role: keeping grass short and thinning vegetation removes the cool hiding spots insects require. Ensuring proper soil drainage to prevent puddles after rain is equally important. Encouraging natural predators—such as birds, bats, frogs, and dragonflies—can help manage the population naturally.

Repellent Risks and Safety

It is critical to distinguish between human repellents and substances safe for animals. A common mistake is the use of citronella; despite its popularity, it is toxic to dogs and cats. Owners should avoid citronella-scented candles, avoid planting citronella in areas accessible to pets, and never apply citronella-based sprays to an animal's fur.

While EPA-registered products like picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are recommended for humans, their application should be limited to avoid contact with pets.

Natural Deterrents

Certain aromatic plants can help mask human scents, making targets less obvious. Planting the following near seating areas may provide a natural layer of protection:

Lavender

Marigolds

Basil and Rosemary

Lemon balm and Catnip

The most effective way to protect pets and owners is to eliminate standing water—even in volumes as small as a bottle cap—maintain a manicured lawn, and avoid pet-toxic repellents like citronella.