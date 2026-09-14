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Why brown bears venture into densely populated urban zones

Animal

A brown bear was spotted in a densely populated area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, specifically near the Shamsa shopping and entertainment center on Pobeda Avenue. City administration officials dispatched specialists to the scene, but the animal had already left the area before they arrived.

Brown bear in the wild
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Brown bear in the wild

The city has been under a high-alert status since last week due to an increase in large predators entering residential neighborhoods. This trend mirrors a similar spike in bear activity in Buryatia, where hunters have established 24-hour patrols following a bear attack on a human in a forested area.

The City as a Temporary Feeding Ground

While urban environments are not natural habitats for brown bears, they offer concentrated food sources. Unsecured trash bins and food scraps left outside commercial centers turn cities into high-reward foraging zones. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where the urban footprint blends into forests and hills, the boundary between wild nature and civilization is virtually nonexistent.

Konstantin Ershov, a wild animal husbandry specialist, notes that a bear appearing at a shopping mall usually indicates that natural food sources are depleted or the animal has been pushed out of its territory by more dominant bears. In the city, the animal faces significant stress from noise and artificial lighting, which can make its reactions unpredictable.

Behavioral Triggers

Bears possess an extraordinary sense of smell, capable of detecting potential food from several kilometers away. The fact that the animal visited the Shamsa center at night suggests a strategy to avoid direct contact with crowds while still accessing easy calories.

  • Activity Window: Twilight and night, when human visibility is lowest.
  • Speed: Up to 50-60 km/h; outrunning a bear is physically impossible.
  • Aggression Signals: Flattened ears, huffing/snorting, and sudden lunges forward.

Zoologist Dmitriy Melnikov explains that these urban incursions are tied to the biological cycle of fat accumulation before hibernation. If migration paths overlap with city infrastructure, encounters are inevitable. The bear is not seeking a confrontation with humans; it is seeking calories.

Protocol for Encounters

If you encounter a bear in the city, follow these steps to minimize risk:

  1. Stop and Assess: Freeze and gauge the distance. If the bear hasn't seen you, backtrack slowly without turning your back.
  2. Avoid Flashing Lights: Do not use a camera flash or attempt to take a selfie. Sudden, bright lights can trigger an attack.
  3. Use Sound: If a confrontation is inevitable, speak in a loud, calm voice. Do not scream, as high-pitched noises can be misinterpreted.
  4. Report: Call the emergency services at 112 with precise landmarks.

Pavel Smirnov, an animal behavior expert, warns against the common mistake of feeding bears. Once a bear associates humans or urban trash with a reliable food source, it loses its natural fear. Such animals often become "beggars," which makes them lethally dangerous and usually results in the animal having to be euthanized.

Bears also possess advanced spatial intelligence. If a bear finds an easy food source in town, it can memorize the route and return annually, potentially passing this behavior on to its offspring.

Practical FAQ

Should I play dead in a city setting?
This is a last resort used only during physical contact. In an urban environment, the better tactic is to make yourself look larger (raise your arms or hold a jacket above your head) and move slowly toward a building or vehicle.

Will pepper spray work?
Only specialized bear sprays with high concentrations of capsaicin are effective, typically at a distance of 5-7 meters. Standard self-defense sprays designed for humans are often insufficient and may only provoke the animal.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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