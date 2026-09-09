When a dog slows down during walks, hesitates on stairs, or limps after waking up, owners often look for low-impact ways to help. In veterinary rehabilitation, this often leads to hydrotherapy.
Hydrotherapy is a specialized form of physiotherapy, not a spa treatment or a substitute for daily exercise. It uses water as a tool to reduce joint loading, maintain mobility, and help the animal regain confidence in its own movement.
The core principle is buoyancy: water supports the dog's weight, allowing joints to move with significantly less pressure. Meanwhile, water resistance provides a gentle load on the muscles, and warm water temperatures help relax tissues and improve blood circulation.
There are two primary formats for these sessions:
These procedures are conducted in veterinary rehabilitation centers or sports medicine clinics. Home pool sessions should only be a supplement to a professional program and only after a veterinary consultation.
Hydrotherapy does not cure a specific diagnosis; instead, it creates a safe environment for movement. It is commonly used in the following cases:
A session begins with a consultation to ensure the dog is a fit candidate. A typical session lasts 20–30 minutes, though beginners may start with 5–10 minutes to acclimate. Therapists use treats, toys, or gentle guidance to encourage movement.
Safety is critical during entry and exit; jumping or climbing over pool edges can cause injury. For anxious dogs, the process is slowed down with positive reinforcement.
Contraindications: Hydrotherapy is not suitable for dogs with open wounds, severe skin infections, uncontrolled seizures, or serious heart and lung diseases. Additionally, because water can cause skin irritation or external otitis, dogs must be thoroughly rinsed and dried—especially the ears—after every session.
"Hydrotherapy is not a cure, but rather controlled conditions that make movement possible," explains general practitioner veterinarian Sergey Ryabinin. "A dog with a joint problem relies on the limb through pain on land, but in water, part of the weight is removed, allowing for a more physiological stride."
The goal is to dose the load precisely to avoid post-session exhaustion. Owners should monitor their pets for 24 hours following a session. Lethargy, increased limping, or loss of appetite are signals that the program needs immediate adjustment.
Hydrotherapy is a tool that works in tandem with pain management, weight control, and land-based exercises. It cannot "cure arthritis in ten sessions."
Observation Criteria:
The ultimate objective is to restore pain-free movement. The success of the method depends on the diagnosis, the stage of the condition, and the precision of the load. Without a professional veterinary assessment, hydrotherapy remains a general concept rather than a clinical tool.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Oslo is preparing for a series of specialized meetings in northern latitudes to maintain stability and prevent unexpected incidents in the region