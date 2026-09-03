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Asian water monitor remains hidden in Tennessee neighborhood for weeks

Animal

An Asian water monitor can remain virtually invisible in a suburban neighborhood for weeks, even when it is a large reptile. This was recently demonstrated in Wartrace, Tennessee, where a pet monitor lizard vanished from its enclosure and spent nearly a month roaming local gardens and backyards before being captured by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Monitor lizard in the grass
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Monitor lizard in the grass

Despite its size, the animal was found only half a mile from its home. According to exotic animal veterinarian Anton Tarasov, water monitors are masters of camouflage, capable of lying motionless in thick grass or water for hours, making them difficult to spot even for experienced observers. The fact that it stayed close to home aligns with the tendency of captive exotic pets to remain near familiar heat sources and food supplies.

The Challenge of Containment

Keeping an Asian water monitor requires more than just a large cage; it requires high-security engineering. These lizards are highly intelligent and physically strong, capable of finding gaps in ventilation or manipulating simple latches to escape.

The risks extend beyond the loss of the pet. Animal behavior expert Pavel Smirnov warns that these reptiles can be dangerous if cornered. A water monitor can use its powerful tail as a whip, which can cause serious injuries. For this reason, experts advise against attempting to capture a loose monitor by hand or showing aggression toward the animal.

Practical Requirements for Owners

The Tennessee incident highlights the responsibility of exotic pet ownership. To prevent escapes, owners must move beyond basic enclosures:

  • Hardware: Using magnetic locks, carabiners, and heavy-duty steel mesh to prevent the animal from prying open doors or digging through substrates.
  • Identification: Microchipping is recommended to quickly prove ownership and avoid legal disputes or prolonged searches.
  • Monitoring: Regular integrity checks of the enclosure to ensure no new gaps have emerged.

Survival and Behavior in the Wild

A water monitor's ability to survive a month in a residential area stems from its opportunistic diet. They are omnivores that can hunt small rodents and birds or scavenge for food. While they typically do not attack humans unprovoked, they will use their teeth, claws, and tails for self-defense.

In the event of a sighting, the safest protocol is to maintain distance and immediately contact animal control or local police. For the animal, prolonged exposure to fluctuating outdoor temperatures can lead to severe health declines, making a professional recovery critical.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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