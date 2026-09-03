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Three-spined sticklebacks use social compensation to find food in murky water

Animal

When water turns opaque due to silt, clay, or microscopic algae, the underwater world transforms into a blind zone. For fish, this turbidity is more than a visibility issue; it disrupts the visual cues they rely on to find food and maintain contact with their school, while simultaneously making predators harder to detect.

School of fish
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
School of fish

Zoologist Dmitry Melnikov notes that fish are heavily dependent on visual stimuli. When clarity drops, their standard foraging mechanisms fail, forcing them to find alternative ways to navigate and survive.

To understand this adaptation, researchers led by Professor Chris Ioannou studied three-spined sticklebacks. The experiments revealed a stark contrast in behavior based on water quality. In turbid environments, solitary fish spent significantly more time searching for food. However, when working as a group, a mechanism of "social compensation" took over.

The sticklebacks began to move in tight synchronization, aligning their direction as a single unit. In small groups, this high level of coordination allowed them to locate resources faster than they could alone. Interestingly, this synchronization is a calculated response rather than a fixed instinct: in clear water, such tight coordination actually hinders the fish, slowing their reaction to sudden changes.

Animal behavior expert Pavel Smirnov explains that schooling is not merely a defense against predators, but a vital tool for information gathering. In high-stress conditions with poor visibility, the density of the group becomes the deciding factor in survival.

This behavioral flexibility is critical as global warming increases the frequency of extreme weather. Heavy rains following droughts wash soil into rivers, creating temporary zones of zero visibility. Without the ability to shift their social tactics, fish populations would face sharp declines due to starvation.

The discovery suggests that schooling instincts are not rigid. Instead, fish employ a form of collective intelligence to overcome physical sensory limitations. Biologist-ecologist Arkady Kuznetsov describes this ecological plasticity as a form of evolutionary insurance, allowing species to survive in habitats that can change in a matter of days.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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