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Puzzle Feeders Slow Dog Eating and Reduce Stress Through Foraging Play

Animal

When a dog bolts down its food in seconds, a standard bowl often fails to solve the problem. Shifting the mealtime routine toward a game of discovery by incorporating movement and searching can change the feeding experience and improve the pet's well-being.

Animal food in a bowl (dry food)
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Mathew Coulton is licensed under Free
Animal food in a bowl (dry food)

Why Eating Too Quickly Can Be a Problem

Fast eating is more than just a bad habit; it can pose a risk to digestive health. Puzzle feeders are designed to mimic the process of foraging, encouraging a dog to work for its meal rather than swallowing everything immediately.

Beyond the potential benefits of slower eating, this approach can also help tackle boredom. By engaging their sense of smell and problem-solving skills to extract kibble, dogs satisfy a natural instinct. This mental stimulation may help reduce boredom and stress while providing an additional form of enrichment.

Choosing the Right Puzzle Feeder

Choosing the right feeder requires attention to the materials and the dog's specific needs. Mikhail Kravtsov, a pet care specialist, emphasizes the importance of selecting BPA-free materials to reduce potential exposure to harmful chemicals during prolonged use.

Owners should also consider the dog's size and chewing habits. While puzzle feeders are available for breeds ranging from Chihuahuas to Golden Retrievers, owners of larger or powerful chewers should choose durable products and ensure that their pets cannot easily break off or swallow pieces.

These feeders can be used for daily dry food or for occasional treats.

How to Introduce a Puzzle Feeder

Introducing a puzzle feeder too abruptly can be a common mistake. A dog unfamiliar with the concept may become frustrated or start chewing the device instead of using it as intended.

To avoid this, the transition should be gradual. Owners can begin with simple tasks and slowly increase the difficulty, allowing the dog to experience success rather than frustration.

When a Puzzle Feeder May Not Be Suitable

While interactive feeders can enrich a dog's environment, they are not a substitute for professional veterinary or behavioral care. Owners should stop using the device and consult a specialist if the dog shows excessive aggression toward the toy, completely refuses to eat from it, or exhibits signs of severe stress, such as panic, trembling or excessive salivation.

Dogs that are prone to chewing and swallowing pieces of plastic should use these toys only under close supervision to reduce the risk of choking or intestinal blockage.

Not a Treatment for Digestive Problems

It is also important to remember that while these tools can slow the pace of eating, they are not a treatment for existing gastrointestinal diseases. If a dog has digestive problems, a veterinarian should determine the appropriate diet and feeding method.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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