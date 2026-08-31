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Thylacine Skull Mystery: Fearsome Predator or Agile Hunter of Small Prey?

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The thylacine, or Tasmanian wolf, long carried the reputation of a ruthless predator of livestock. However, a new 3D analysis of the extinct marsupial's skull suggests that its jaw was built for agility and small prey rather than the brute force required to take down sheep.

Tasmanian tiger
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Tasmanian tiger

Researchers led by Vera Weissbecker used computer tomography and 3D modeling to compare thylacine skulls with dozens of modern and extinct mammals. The findings revealed a strange anatomical mismatch: while the animal averaged about 17 kg, its skull size matched predators weighing between 24.5 and 66.7 kg, such as pumas, leopards, and grey wolves.

The most distinct feature discovered was the "terminal rosette"—a widening of the skull around the canines at the end of a long, slender snout. This specific structure was not found in any of the other mammal groups studied.

This anatomical setup created a specific mechanical trade-off. The long snout allowed the thylacine to snap its jaws shut with high linear speed, making it an efficient hunter of small, quick animals like bandicoots. The downside of this design is structural vulnerability; a long, thin lever is more likely to break if the prey is large and resists.

To counter this risk, the thylacine evolved a massive skull and the aforementioned terminal rosette. This extra bone tissue acted as reinforcement, allowing the animal to withstand the pressure of a bite without fracturing its skull.

These biomechanical limits cast doubt on the historical narrative that led to the species' extinction. In the 19th century, European colonists systematically slaughtered thylacines, believing them to be the primary threat to sheep farmers. Yet, the analysis suggests that sheep were likely too large and powerful for a thylacine to reliably seize and hold.

The tragedy may have stemmed from a visual misunderstanding. Because the thylacine looked like a canine—a result of convergent evolution where different species develop similar traits to survive in similar environments—humans attributed the behavior of wolves to a creature that was genetically closer to the Tasmanian devil.

While these findings provide a strong theoretical model of the animal's capabilities, researchers note that morphological reconstruction is not a direct record of diet. Since no living specimens remain, definitive proof would require isotopic analysis of bones or the study of fossilized droppings (coprolites). The study was published in Nature Communications.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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