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New Species of Horned Tree Dragon Discovered in Thailand

Animal

Researchers from the Chulabhorn Royal Academy have identified a new species of agamid lizard within the genus of horned tree dragons. The species, named Acanthosaura syrax, was found in the mountain forests of Thailand's Mae Wong National Park, spanning the Tak and Kamphaeng Phet provinces.

1054-Mae-Wong-National-park-01
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sirapa Atikomchakorn, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
1054-Mae-Wong-National-park-01

The lizards were documented at an elevation of approximately 1,300 meters above sea level. To verify the discovery, biologists conducted a combination of anatomical and genetic analyses. Their findings were published in the journal ZooKeys.

The identification of Acanthosaura syrax is based on several distinct physical characteristics that separate it from 23 other known species in the genus. The new species lacks the black "mask" around the eyes typical of its relatives and instead features a dark "collar" on the neck and a yellowish-green coloration. Additionally, the crest of saw-toothed scales along the neck and back is minimal in size.

Genetic sequencing revealed a significant divergence from its closest relative, Acanthosaura lepidogaster, with a genetic gap ranging from 14% to 28%.

Characteristic Observation for A. syrax
Physical Markers Yellowish-green skin, dark neck collar, minimal dorsal crest
Sexual Dimorphism Females are larger than males (up to 10 cm excluding tail)
Reproduction Clutches containing 6 to 16 eggs
Diet Invertebrates, specifically earthworms

The discovery suggests a high degree of ecological specialization. The species is found in an isolated mountain range, while its nearest relatives inhabit lowland areas approximately 50 kilometers to the north.

Dmitriy Melnikov, Zoologist: The difference in habitat elevation between this new species and its closest relatives suggests the animal has specialized to adapt to cooler environmental conditions.

Due to the rugged terrain and the fragmented nature of the populations, the total number of individuals remains unknown. Researchers note that these isolated groups are vulnerable to climate change and deforestation. Determining the exact boundaries of the species' range and its population density within Mae Wong National Park is necessary to develop effective protection measures.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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