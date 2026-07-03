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Cats Typically Have 24 Whiskers—and Changes May Signal Health Problems

Animal

A healthy cat typically has 24 whiskers-12 on each side of its muzzle. These specialized sensory hairs, known as vibrissae, play a vital role in helping cats navigate their surroundings and detect nearby objects.

Gray cat
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Inna Novikova is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Gray cat

Veterinarians note that if a cat's whiskers begin breaking frequently or falling out in unusual numbers, it may indicate an underlying health problem rather than a normal shedding process.

What Cat Whiskers Do

Whiskers are deeply rooted in tissue rich with nerves and blood vessels, making them far more sensitive than ordinary fur. They help cats judge whether they can fit through narrow spaces, detect air currents, hunt prey, maintain balance, and navigate in low-light conditions.

Cats naturally shed and regrow individual whiskers throughout their lives. Finding an occasional whisker on the floor is considered normal.

When Whisker Loss May Be a Concern

According to veterinarians, excessive whisker breakage or abnormal hair loss can sometimes be associated with medical conditions such as diabetes, hormonal disorders, nutritional deficiencies, skin diseases, fungal infections, allergies, or chronic stress.

If whisker loss is accompanied by changes in appetite, lethargy, weight loss, excessive thirst, skin irritation, or behavioral changes, owners are advised to seek a veterinary examination. Early diagnosis can help identify and treat the underlying cause before more serious complications develop.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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