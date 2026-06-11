Injured Humpback Whale Found Entangled in Ropes Off Russia’s Kola Peninsula

An injured humpback whale is drifting off the coast of Russia's Kola Peninsula after becoming entangled in ropes in the Barents Sea.

The humpback whale was discovered on the evening of June 10 near Kildin Island in the Barents Sea. According to eyewitnesses, the marine mammal became trapped in fishing gear and has visible injuries to one of its fins.

"It became entangled in two ropes. One of them, the one closer to the fin, came off on its own. It appears that cutting or removing the second rope will be very difficult. There is a risk of causing even more injuries,” tourists who observed the animal reported.

Volunteers Urge Boats to Stay Away

Witnesses say the whale has been approaching vessels on its own. However, volunteers are asking boat operators and tourists not to approach the animal while it awaits assistance from rescue teams.

"The whale should not be disturbed or surrounded by boats,” volunteers said.

Rescuers are expected to assess the situation and determine the safest way to free the animal without causing further harm.

Concerns Over Additional Injuries

Volunteers warn that any attempt to remove the remaining rope without proper equipment and expertise could worsen the whale's condition. The animal's injuries and the complexity of the entanglement make a carefully planned rescue operation essential.

For now, conservationists are urging vessels in the area to maintain a safe distance and allow professional rescuers to handle the situation.