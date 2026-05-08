Snake Bite Emergency Guide: The Dangerous Myths That Still Put Victims at Risk

The most common mistake people make after a viper bite is applying a tourniquet to the affected limb. According to Igor Titov, chief herpetologist at the Siberian Serpentarium, this can lead to tissue necrosis.
"The bitten limb must not be constricted with a tourniquet, otherwise necrosis may develop. You should take an antihistamine and go to the hospital,” Titov told TASS.
The expert also stressed that proper clothing is one of the most effective ways to protect against snake bites. Thick fabric, such as denim, can stop a viper's fangs, while lightweight mesh sneakers are unlikely to provide meaningful protection.
Titov added that the concentration of venom in vipers does not depend on the season. The severity of a bite depends on the circumstances. The largest dose of venom is usually injected when someone attempts to catch or handle the snake, or accidentally steps on it with an unprotected foot.
In addition to applying a tourniquet, experts warn against several other dangerous actions after a snake bite.
If possible, experts recommend photographing the reptile — but only if it can be done safely without risking another bite. The exact time of the bite should also be recorded. Emergency services should be called immediately, or the victim should be transported to the nearest hospital or trauma center.
Before medical help arrives, the following steps are recommended:
|Dangerous Mistake
|Correct Action
|Applying a tourniquet
|Keep the limb still and seek medical help immediately
|Cutting the wound
|Clean and disinfect the bite area only
|Sucking out venom
|Transport the victim to a hospital
|Giving alcohol
|Provide water and keep the victim calm
|Applying compresses
|Use a loose sterile dressing
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