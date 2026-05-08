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Snake Bite Emergency Guide: The Dangerous Myths That Still Put Victims at Risk

Animal

The most common mistake people make after a viper bite is applying a tourniquet to the affected limb. According to Igor Titov, chief herpetologist at the Siberian Serpentarium, this can lead to tissue necrosis.

Viper snake
Photo: flickr.com by Bernard DUPONT from FRANCE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Viper snake
"The bitten limb must not be constricted with a tourniquet, otherwise necrosis may develop. You should take an antihistamine and go to the hospital,” Titov told TASS.

The expert also stressed that proper clothing is one of the most effective ways to protect against snake bites. Thick fabric, such as denim, can stop a viper's fangs, while lightweight mesh sneakers are unlikely to provide meaningful protection.

Titov added that the concentration of venom in vipers does not depend on the season. The severity of a bite depends on the circumstances. The largest dose of venom is usually injected when someone attempts to catch or handle the snake, or accidentally steps on it with an unprotected foot.

What You Should Never Do After a Snake Bite

In addition to applying a tourniquet, experts warn against several other dangerous actions after a snake bite.

  • Do not attempt to suck out the venom. A viper bite is essentially an intramuscular injection, and extracting venom this way is extremely difficult. Such attempts can also introduce harmful bacteria into the wound.
  • Do not cut the wound open or attempt to squeeze venom out through incisions.
  • Do not cauterize the bite site or cover it with soil or ash.
  • Do not give the victim alcohol.
  • Do not apply compresses of any kind to the wound, as they are ineffective.
  • Do not attempt to kill the snake yourself and never handle a snake, even if it appears dead.

What To Do If a Snake Bites Someone

If possible, experts recommend photographing the reptile — but only if it can be done safely without risking another bite. The exact time of the bite should also be recorded. Emergency services should be called immediately, or the victim should be transported to the nearest hospital or trauma center.

Before medical help arrives, the following steps are recommended:

  • Move away from the snake immediately. Do not attempt to kill it or touch it, even if it appears dead. If the bite occurred in water, help the victim get out of the water to avoid drowning.
  • Remove anything restrictive. Rings, bracelets, watches, tight shoes or other constricting items can worsen swelling.
  • Keep the victim calm. The bite may not be venomous, and even after a bite from a dangerous snake, death does not occur immediately.
  • Limit movement. Excessive movement of the bitten limb increases the spread of venom through the body. The victim should remain lying down whenever possible and be transported horizontally on an improvised stretcher. If vomiting begins, turn the person onto their left side and monitor breathing.
  • Disinfect the wound. Clean the bite area with an antiseptic, disinfectant or a clean cloth dampened with water. Cover it with sterile gauze or a bandage, but do not wrap it tightly.
  • Take medication carefully. Painkillers and antihistamines may be used in moderation. According to WHO recommendations, paracetamol can help relieve pain.
  • Monitor the reaction. Mark the edges of swelling or discoloration on the skin and note the time. If possible, repeat the process every 15 minutes so doctors can assess how quickly intoxication is progressing.
  • Wait for antivenom treatment. Hospitals and trauma centers stock special antivenom serums designed to stop the effects of snake venom.

Key Snake Bite Mistakes and Correct Actions

Dangerous Mistake Correct Action
Applying a tourniquet Keep the limb still and seek medical help immediately
Cutting the wound Clean and disinfect the bite area only
Sucking out venom Transport the victim to a hospital
Giving alcohol Provide water and keep the victim calm
Applying compresses Use a loose sterile dressing

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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